Axxess MTN data services experiencing connectivity issues

Axxess’ MTN mobile data services suffered an extended outage this week that has impacted several customers using the mobile virtual network operator.

The reason for the outage is currently unknown.

A MyBroadband reader contacted us on Thursday to report that their service had been offline for five days, severely impacting a client’s business.

“We are aware of a number of users on the Axxess MTN Mobile service experiencing connectivity issues,” the Internet service provider’s network status page said.

According to the notice, the issues start on Monday, 29 April 2024.

“Our engineers are working closely with MTN to restore services as soon as possible. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

An Axxess spokesperson confirmed the outage, saying their MVNO customers using MTN mobile data services were affected.

“Client’s services started restoring on Tuesday afternoon around 5pm, [but] we still have a few services still offline as of this morning,” Axxess told MyBroadband.