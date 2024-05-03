Starlink roaming shutdown confusion in South Africa

Despite warnings that their connections would go dark from 30 April 2024, numerous Starlink roaming users in South Africa still have access to the company’s roaming service.

The fast and uncapped Internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX first started notifying some customers in mid-April that it would cut off their roaming subscriptions this past Tuesday.

Starlink explained that its regional and global roaming plans were intended for temporary travel and transit, not for permanent use in locations outside officially-available areas.

It said customers with roaming plans that have been used for more than two months outside of the country where they ordered the service must either change their account country or “return to base”.

“Otherwise, your service will be restricted,” it warned.

However, several Starlink regional roaming users have told MyBroadband that their Internet access has continued uninterrupted in the first two days of May 2024.

Many others on Facebook groups with loyal communities of Starlink users in South Africa have reported the same.

A poll on one of the groups asking users whether their connection was still active received 94 votes, of which 73% stated their Starlink roaming was still working.

Based on feedback from some of the 27% who no longer had a working Starlink connection, their cutoff could be blamed on other reasons.

This includes the blocking of hundreds of dishes imported by Starsat Africa, which had resold Starlink packages against the company’s terms of service.

Adding to the confusion is that Starlink’s official support teams are giving users contradictory feedback regarding the status of their connections.

While some agents had confirmed users’ connections would no longer work after 30 April 2024, others said this was not the case.

One user also said that Starlink was only deactivating the regional roaming service for African subscribers and that the more expensive global roaming service would continue to work.

Not out of the woods yet

One possibility is that Starlink has only delayed the roaming switch-off in unsupported countries areas by a month.

At least one customer has posted a screenshot of a discussion with a Starlink support agent stating that their service will no longer work in Botswana and Namibia, where Starlink is also pending regulatory approval, from June 2024.

Another possibility is that Starlink has only started implementing its two-month cutoff policy for roaming from 30 April 2024.

According to Starlink’s terms and conditions for roaming, users must access the service from their registered location every two months.

However, the company had previously not acted against subscribers who went against this policy.

Speculation has been rife on why Starlink suddenly announced its intention to cut off access to its roaming service in officially unsupported areas.

Many countries — including South Africa — have laws which require Starlink to get regulatory approval to launch a telecoms service.

Crucially, SpaceX needs licences for the radio frequency spectrum its satellites use to provide Starlink coverage.

The company has only actively blocked its service in a handful of countries, including China, Cuba, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela, either at the request of those countries’ governments or because of US government sanctions against those countries.

Some have pointed to reports from international outlets like The Wall Street Journal about Starlink kits being smuggled via officially-supported countries to Russian troops in the Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers have been using Starlink kits supplied with funding from the US government since the early days of the conflict.

Others believe it might have more to do with Iran’s challenge to Starlink operating in its country at the United Nations.

However, these theories do not explain why the notices of roaming shutdowns have only been sent specifically to users in African countries.

This suggests Starlink is treading carefully around national regulators in African countries, which have increasingly taken notice of the use of Starlink in their jurisdictions without the required licencing.

The notices did come after Zimbabwe’s telecoms regulator directed Starlink to shut down its services in that country because it was not properly licensed yet.

Starlink has only received regulatory approval in eight of the 54 UN-recognised African countries.

The service is officially available in all of North America, Australia, New Zealand, and the vast majority of countries in South America and Europe.

Many of these countries already have extensive broadband coverage, while Africa has poor Internet coverage that could benefit significantly from Starlink, which does not require local ground infrastructure aside from a satellite dish and router.