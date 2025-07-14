The company building fibre highways across South Africa

While several fibre network operators have built last-mile networks to provide high-speed broadband to homes and businesses, all of them rely on one provider with 13,000km of cable across South Africa.

That company is Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), a wholesale, open-access network provider that built the backhaul infrastructure without which South Africa’s fibre revolution would not have been possible.

A good analogy for understanding fibre networks is to imagine the cables as roads that allow people to travel around the country. However, the cars, trucks, and motorcycles are data in this case.

While there are roads that people use daily to commute to and from work or the shops, major highways also allow them to drive from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

Fibre cables are laid out similarly to roads and frequently use the road reserve — an area next to the road that utilities use for laying infrastructure like water pipes, and electricity and telecommunications cables.

Like roads, fibre lines interconnect properties in metros and towns, and larger-capacity long-haul lines connect those communities to various hubs — in this case, data centres.

As demand for fibre increased in South Africa, it presented a business opportunity for a company like DFA, which realised that installing fibre for many operators at once was more efficient.

This is due to the economics of installing fibre, as labour costs contribute much of the up-front expenses when laying down the foundation of a network.

According to Ars Technica, Amsterdam’s Citynet, an initiative to connect about 40,000 households with fibre, spent 10% of the project’s cost on cables.

Around 80% was spent on the labour to dig the 120,000 metres of trenches, ducts, and channels to lay those cables.

A company like DFA helps network operators spread those costs amongst each other, rather than carrying them individually or building a link at their own risk and trying to lease capacity to rivals.

DFA’s clients include telecommunications operators, Internet service providers, media conglomerates, tertiary education institutions, government organisations, and businesses.

For example, its Titan product allows telcos to connect a high volume of base stations to their core networks, whereas Peregrine Metro provides clients with connectivity between data centres.

Similarly, its network also provides connectivity between submarine cable landing stations and predefined sites along its long-haul route.

Businesses can also use their Lumic and Helios products to connect end-user locations back to a corresponding DFA aggregation node.

Major network upgrades

At the beginning of the year, Maziv CTO Andreas Uys noted that DFA had seen a significant increase in the uptake of its services, triggering the need for an upgrade.

“We have improved the average number of new circuits delivered from 800 to 1,500 per month,” Uys said.

“In one month, we delivered nearly 2,000 new connections — a new record for us. We’re also enabling higher line speeds and increasing available capacity to meet the changing needs of our customers.”

Uys added that the operator is focused on reducing delivery times while maintaining high-quality service. “Our target this year is to deliver up to 2,500 connections per month,” he said.

Therefore, DFA will invest R800 million into its network to upgrade and future-proof its national fibre network, adding to its R400 million network enhancement project launched in 2023.

Maziv COO Dewald Booysen said that DFA has been focused on improving its customer experience since late 2022, when it received complaints about network instability and slower service delivery.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to address these challenges,” he said. “Our network upgrades have vastly improved resilience and diversity in the network.”

“We still maintained a national uptime of over 99.5%, even during high-incident periods. Currently, we’re performing at an exceptional 99.99% uptime.”