The latest research from MyBroadband Insights shows that Afrihost was the best ISP in South Africa, followed by Axxess and Dimension Data in the second quarter of 2025.

South Africans have become increasingly reliant on stable, high-speed internet for work, study, and entertainment.

As fibre and LTE connectivity expand across the country, consumer expectations around performance, reliability, and value for money have grown substantially.

This research is based on data from the MyBroadband Speedtest apps and web platforms.

The MyBroadband Speedtest platform allows users to test fixed and mobile Internet connections and compare results with the promises from their respective service providers.

The MyBroadband Speedtest app is available for Android and iOS devices. Speed tests can also be performed through a web browser on the MyBroadband Speedtest website.

The platform measures key performance metrics, including download speed, upload speed, and latency.

In addition to these technical indicators, the platform also gathers user ratings of their ISPs, allowing for a more nuanced understanding of customer satisfaction.

These ratings are then aggregated and processed, with efforts made to remove outliers, fraudulent results, and ISPs with insufficient data to ensure a fair and accurate ranking.

Afrihost had the best average rating in the second quarter of 2025, with a score of 76.29.

Afrihost has been a consistent top performer, also winning the MyBroadband award for best ISP in South Africa in 2025.

Axxess was not far behind Afrihost at 74.11, while Dimension Data users gave an average rating of 69.18.

Cell C impressed its fixed data users with the best rating among the mobile network operators at an average score of 65.36.

Fixed data customers on Vodacom were not as happy, only earning them a rating of 60.45.

The full rankings are summarised below.