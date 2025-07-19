Starlink roaming returns to Southern Africa

Starlink has reopened its roaming subscription for new customers in many African countries where the service is officially supported, including three of South Africa’s neighbours.

Starlink stopped accepting new subscribers on its regional roaming subscription in many African countries around September 2024.

Currently known as Roam Unlimited, the subscription allows users to access Starlink Internet while travelling through other countries on the same continent as their registered address.

Unless actively geoblocked by Starlink, the roaming also works in countries where the service has not officially launched, including South Africa.

Starlink’s suspension of roaming subscriptions came after it began implementing a 60-day continuous-use rule to prevent abuse of its region-based pricing.

Starlink’s pricing can differ substantially from one country to the next. Users in countries with higher fees may abuse roaming subscriptions if they can register a kit in a more affordable country.

The continuous-use rule requires that a customer access the service from the country where their home address is registered every two months, or their connection will be cut off.

According to Starlink kit distributor Stellar Systems, the company was struggling with capacity issues due to unprecedented demand for its uncapped Internet in certain cities, including Harare in Zimbabwe.

While Starlink Roam is still unavailable for Zimbabwean users and the company is not taking any orders for addresses in and around Harare, the service has returned to some countries in recent weeks.

At the time of publication, the roaming service was available in Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Zambia.

Aside from Zimbabwe, Botswana was the only South African neighbour with Starlink support, where new roaming subscriptions remained unavailable.

Only the most recent neighbour that got Starlink — Lesotho — has the uncapped roaming subscription. In Eswatini and Mozambique, only the more affordable 50GB capped package is available.

The table below shows the pricing of Starlink roaming plans in the three neighbouring countries where the service is available.

Component Eswatini Lesotho Mozambique Mini Kit price R3,770 R3,800 12,800MZN (R3,550) Standard Kit price Not available R7,400 22,000MZN (R6,093) 50GB monthly subscription R900 R950 3,200MZN (R886) Unlimited monthly subscription Not available R1,900 Not available

Satellite and ground station expansion

Starlink has launched hundreds more satellites since it suspended roaming services in some African countries.

In addition, two new Starlink ground stations became operational in the region — one in Nairobi, Kenya, and another near Maputo, Mozambique.

The latter is close to South Africa’s border and likely acts as a gateway to a backhaul fibre link to NAPAfrica and JINX in Johannesburg, where Starlink recently added points of presence.

That change has radically reduced latencies for users in South Africa and neighbouring countries from around 200ms to less than 40ms.

That makes the service more suitable for delay-sensitive applications like competitive online multiplayer gaming and videoconferencing.

The ground presence would also have reduced inter-satellite communication loads, as data transmissions previously had to travel between Southern Africa and the nearest ground station in Nigeria.

While Starlink is still not available in South Africa, many people in remote areas with limited or expensive alternative connectivity options have used the roaming service as a permanent Internet connection.

In June 2025, Starlink cut off some of these users’ connections because they were using the service in an unauthorised country.

That intervention came after the Department of Communications issued a policy direction that could pave the way for Starlink to get approval and offer its service directly in South Africa.

Some users who go through the trouble of “phoning home” by taking the kit to its registered country every two months continue to be able to use the service.

The fact that the roaming service is again open to new customers may cause a resurgence in demand from those who can take their kits to the country of registration.