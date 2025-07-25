Vodacom and MTN’s satellite phone network plans

Vodacom and MTN are continuing to test direct-to-cell (D2C) satellite connectivity to improve their services across Africa.

Like many other mobile operators worldwide, South Africa’s major telecoms firms are investigating using low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity to plug coverage gaps.

The technology’s primary value is in remote areas where terrestrial tower rollouts are not financially or operationally feasible.

While geostationary (GEO) satellites have been used for call, text, and Internet-based communications for decades, their networks require expensive satellite phones with bulky antennas to function.

In addition, the high altitude at which GEO satellites orbit makes them unsuitable for regular cellular connectivity.

The great distance pushes latency to around 600ms or more, making delay-sensitive applications like voice and video calling challenging.

LEO satellites orbit at much lower altitudes and in denser fleets. They can support lower latency and greater bandwidth.

However, to be supported on regular smartphones, LEO services must use compatible radiofrequency spectrum, which is generally licensed to mobile networks.

SpaceX’s Starlink is the most well-known and established LEO operator. It is also the only company that has launched a commercial D2C offering.

With its own rocket launch capability, the company has put over 400 D2C-supporting satellites into orbit.

The service went live in the United States and New Zealand in recent months through partnerships with T-Mobile and One NZ, respectively.

Customers on these networks can roam on Starlink’s D2C satellite service wherever towers are not available.

The connectivity could also be used for emergency communication when storms or flooding disrupt terrestrial networks.

The network initially only supports SMS texting, but will add calling and online services in the near future.

The company plans to expand the service to Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Peru, and Ukraine by the end of 2025.

While Starlink is certainly the biggest name in town, several other international firms are also trying to partner with mobile networks to sell their D2C services.

South African mobile networks stretching their satellite legs

MTN and Lynk Global team conducting a satellite D2C call in South Africa earlier this year.

Vodacom parent Vodafone has partnered with AST Spacemobile and successfully trialled the world’s first space-based 5G voice call using an unmodified Galaxy S22 in September 2023.

Vodacom and Vodafone have also partnered with Amazon’s Project Kuiper to extend their 4G and 5G coverage in Africa and Europe.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy told MyBroadband it continues to work with Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile on the technology, with extensive testing in Europe and the US.

“In a separate test earlier this year, AST SpaceMobile, supported by Vodafone, also broke its previous space-based cellular broadband data session record by achieving a download rate of nearly 14 Mbps,” Kennedy said.

“This new technology has the potential to connect millions of people in the remotest regions to the internet for the first time.”

MTN conducted the first direct-to-satellite phone call in South Africa in March 2025, in partnership with US firm Lynk Global.

Lynk Global became the first company in the world to send a text message from a satellite to a standard mobile phone in a test supported by Nasa in February 2020.

Lynk Global currently has five satellites operating around 500km above the Earth and has partnered with SES to use its medium-earth orbit satellites as additional support.

MTN said its tests with LynkGlobal successfully demonstrated the technical viability of D2C services within IMT-designated spectrum bands.

“The initial test focused on GSM connectivity within MTN SA’s IMT900 spectrum allocation,” the company said.

“Looking ahead, MTN South Africa plans to extend testing to LTE, in line with the network evolution strategy, as legacy technologies such as 2G and 3G are phased out,” the company said.

MTN is also exploring broader partnerships with multiple D2C satellite service providers in other countries.

“The initiative aligns with MTN’s broader mission to achieve 99% broadband population coverage and accelerate digital inclusion across South Africa and the continent,” the company said.

MTN said it intends to introduce D2C services in the “near future”, where the technology’s rollout was aligned with its business strategy.

The precise timing of a commercial launch will depend on the regulatory environment, which MTN argues requires certainty and parity for fair and balanced obligations between satellite and terrestrial operators.

“To this end, MTN has formally responded to Icasa’s inquiry into the licensing framework for satellite services, and continues to engage constructively with the regulator,” the operator said.