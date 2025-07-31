Bad news for Starlink competition in South Africa

While several companies will vie for a slice of the satellite Internet market over the coming years, they are likely a long way off from realistically competing with SpaceX’s Starlink Internet service.

Low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity is expected to radically expand Internet access worldwide in the coming years, especially in remote areas lacking terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure.

While LEO is several decades old, its expensive and advanced supporting technology kept it reserved primarily for non-commercial uses like military and scientific applications.

However, as with many types of high technology, LEO has become viable for commercial applications as equipment and associated manufacturing costs have come down.

The biggest disadvantage of the technology is that it requires a substantial number of satellites in orbit to provide an effective service.

While GEO services can provide global coverage with three satellites, LEO services require hundreds or even thousands of them.

Aside from the substantial costs involved in the satellites’ research, design, and manufacturing, companies must get them into orbit, and rocket launches don’t come cheap.

Starlink has a substantial advantage on this front — its parent operates the world’s most successful private rocket launch programme.

Starlink has deployed nearly 8,000 satellites into orbit, supporting services to six million customers in 140 countries and international waters.

The performance of SpaceX’s Starlink service has improved radically as it expanded its satellite fleet and ground stations.

In Southern Africa, the service can consistently achieve download speeds over 200Mbps, upload speeds of 20Mbps, and a latency of less than 40ms.

Even if a rival LEO service were to launch tomorrow, it would be many years away from offering similar performance to Starlink at the same scale.

The company closest to Starlink in terms of coverage and speeds is Eutelsat’s Oneweb. It has less than a tenth of Starlink’s satellites in orbit but is the only other commercially available LEO service.

However, Oneweb is an enterprise service specifically targeted at large enterprises and governments. It is much more expensive than Starlink, and has no plans to compete in the residential market.

Another US contender and potential Chinese player

Amazon’s Project Kuiper has often been cited as Starlink’s most likely competitor in the residential segment.

While the company has partnered with Vodacom and is reportedly in talks with regulators and other Internet service providers on a local rollout, it only has 78 satellites in orbit.

Amazon has yet to confirm a public launch date and only plans to launch another 123 satellites by the end of the year, bringing its total to around 200.

For reference, by the time of its initial public launch in the US and Canada, Starlink had about 1,200 satellites in orbit. However, it may soon see formidable competition from China.

China has disrupted many global industries by offering affordable products made possible by its vast economies of scale, cheaper labour, and technological progress.

One Chinese LEO provider is specifically targeting countries where Starlink has struggled to secure regulatory approval, including South Africa.

Qianfan — officially known as the Spacesail Constellation or G60 Starlink — has already launched 90 satellites into orbit.

It aims to have 648 satellites in orbit by the end of 2025, with 1,296 in the first phase of its rollout. So far, it has only two more rocket launches planned for the year to add another 36 satellites to its fleet.

However, as with other Chinese companies, Qianfan enjoys substantial backing from the Chinese government.

Satellite launch capability and coverage are also essential in national security matters, providing an additional incentive to support the service.

Those companies willing to work through partners in South Africa might have a leg up on Starlink locally, as they would not need to meet the ownership rules holding back Starlink’s local licensing.

However, if the government adopts equity equivalent programmes for the ICT industry, a Starlink launch could happen by late 2026 or early 2027, barring legal challenges.

Even if rival services have launched over 1,000 satellites by that time, Starlink will still have a substantial advantage in terms of its fleet size, which grows by dozens every week.

The table below compares the fleet sizes, country coverage, and customer bases of the largest LEO services in the world.