A new operation is offering Starlink kits to rent for South Africans seeking short-term Internet connectivity in remote areas of the country.

Stellar Link says it is not affiliated with Starlink but “loves them very much.” The operation is believed to be run by a travel company CEO who is also a chartered accountant.

He first experienced Starlink’s performance for himself at his business in Mozambique, where the satellite Internet service is officially supported.

Getting download speeds of 350Mbps and uploads of 40Mbps on his Starlink Gen 2 unit convinced him to buy a Starlink Mini for travels across Southern Africa.

While smaller and less powerful than the standard Starlink kit, the hardware can still support download speeds over 100Mbps.

The idea to offer rentals came to the Stellar Link founder in between his travels, when the Mini was collecting dust next to his Gen 2 kit.

“That is when the lightbulb went ping — or maybe it was just the Starlink dish aligning with the satellites,” the founder explained.

“Why let this pint-sized Internet wizard gather cobwebs when I could rent it out to fellow wanderers, digital nomads, and anyone else who needs to TikTok from Timbuktu?”

While several other companies previously offered Starlink rentals, these were typically for a minimum of a month and for uncapped data usage.

Stellar Link’s minimum rental period for a kit and roaming subscription in Southern Africa is seven days, charged at R250 per day. This excludes data, which starts from R9.50 per 500MB or R19 per GB.

The minimum amount people will pay for the rental service is around R2,000, which includes the kit for seven days, 500MB daily data, and courier delivery and collection in South Africa.

Per-day pricing reduces if the rental period is longer than seven days. For rentals of up to two weeks, the kit’s daily price drops to R200, while rentals longer than 14 days cost R150 per day.

The service would cost roughly R4,700 for an entire month’s rental with 500MB of data per day. Stellar Link provides a calculator on its website for customers to work out specific costs for their requirements.

All rentals are also subject to a R5,000 refundable security deposit, which makes sense considering the Starlink kit’s high upfront price.

The kit will likely prove useless to thieves, as renters do not have control over the associated account. The table below summarises Stellar Link’s Starlink rental pricing in Southern Africa.

Rental period or cost item Price per day First 7 days R250 >7 to 14 days R200 >14 days R150 Price per 500MB R9.50 Courier delivery and collection Starlink Gen 2 or Gen 3: R342

Starlink Mini: R208 Refundable security deposit R5,000

Reactivation service for Mozambique-registered users

Testing Starlink in the Kruger National Park in 2023

It should be emphasised that the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) consider domestic use of Starlink illegal as the service has not yet acquired the necessary licences.

However, despite this position and Icasa’s requests for SpaceX to act against illegal use of its service, Starlink has not geoblocked its roaming feature in South Africa.

In some countries where Starlink was in active negotiations with telecoms regulators — like Namibia — the service is completely offline.

Based on information from sources, this could be because several essential services, including some government services, have quietly started using Starlink in remote areas of South Africa.

Stellar Link’s service could be a good option for holidaygoers or remote workers who enjoy the great outdoors but cannot afford to be without reliable Internet connectivity.

Stellar Link lists two addresses on its website, including one at Ponta do Ouro in Mozambique, which is about 10km from the South African border.

That puts the company in an ideal position to offer another solution: reactivating Starlink kits whose services have been suspended due to the implementation of the 60-day continuous use rule.

While the rule has been a part of the Starlink Roaming subscription since its launch in early 2023, the company only began enforcing it in the middle of last year.

This requires people who use a Starlink Roaming subscription in South Africa to return to the country where it was registered and access the service from there every two days.

While it imposes the 60-day continuous use rule in South Africa, physically travelling to the country of registration and using the kit there for a few days reactivates the service.

Stellar Link charges a R1,000 service fee for people who have roaming subscriptions with addresses based in Mozambique, excluding a R104 to R173 courier fee.

A reputable courier collects the kit, Stellar Link turns it on at a location in Mozambique for two days, and ships it back to the user thereafter.