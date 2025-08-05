African country known for piracy gets Starlink before South Africa

Starlink has officially launched in Somalia, where residents can now order the standard satellite Internet kit for $390 (R7,000) or the compact mini dish for $200 (R3,590). A residential subscription costs $70 (R1,260) per month.

The arrival of reliable, high-speed Internet in Somalia marks a significant step for a country that, until recently, was often described as a failed state.

A civil war that overthrew a military junta ultimately led to the collapse of the Somali state and common law in 1991. While the UN initially attempted to bring stability to the region, it withdrew its troops in 1995.

The Federal Republic of Somalia emerged in 2012, with separatists claiming a territory called Somaliland in the North. Starlink coverage also extends into this disputed territory.

Since the collapse of Somalia, the Horn of Africa has become an infamous hotbed for piracy, with groups hailing from the country attacking ships sailing through the region.

Efforts to curb attacks and arrest pirates have had a positive impact, but frequent reports of piracy incidents continue to come from the region.

In 2024, the Indian Navy emerged as a significant player in the western Indian Ocean after carrying out several operations against pirates.

In March 2024, 35 Somali pirates captured from the hijacked bulk carrier MV Reun were sent to Mumbai to be tried. The Indian Navy had carried out a major long-range operation to free the ship.

While Somalia is no longer considered a failed state, analysts often refer to it as a “fragile state” where many challenges remain.

In 2021, UN projections showed that nearly half of the population required humanitarian assistance and protection.

Although Starlink is out of reach for many individuals, ubiquitous connectivity could unlock economic opportunities, support education and entrepreneurship, and help strengthen institutions.

Earlier in July, Starlink launched in Chad, with the company noting that it was the 24th country, territory or market in Africa where Starlink was available.

In South Africa, Starlink remains officially unavailable as government grapples with reforms to local ownership requirements for telecommunications licensees.

Under current rules, licensees must be 30% owned by historically disadvantaged persons. Equity equivalent investment programmes are currently being explored as an alternative way for multinationals to comply.

However, industry experts have said it would likely take years before the necessary regulatory amendments have been made to allow industry regulator Icasa to recognise equity equivalents for telecoms licences.

While SpaceX could work through middlemen to launch Starlink in South Africa, it has indicated that it is not interested in this route and would prefer to obtain its own operating and spectrum licences.

Starlink coverage map for Somalia

Starlink launches in Lesotho and Eswatini before South Africa

In June, Starlink announced that its services are officially online in Lesotho, giving South Africa’s neighbour access to the SpaceX-operated network of over 7,600 low-Earth orbit satellites.

The announcement comes after the Lesotho Communications Authority granted the company a 10-year operating licence in April.

Mauritius, South Africa, Namibia, and Angola are the only countries in Southern Africa where the SpaceX-owned company does not yet operate.

SpaceX has been launching Starlink satellites in batches since 2019 and first launched its operations in Africa at the beginning of 2023.

Starlink was initially set to launch in South Africa in February 2021. However, Icasa had pushed through amended BEE rules for the ICT sector at the time, creating significant regulatory uncertainty.

In particular, it added regulations stating that licensees had to be 30% black-owned. Historically disadvantaged ownership would no longer be sufficient.

Although the regulation was suspended at introduction, Icasa could theoretically put it into operation whenever it wanted.

As a result, Nigeria became the first country on the continent to receive Starlink. Since then, the service has become Nigeria’s second-biggest Internet service provider (ISP), according to the BBC.