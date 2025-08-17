Elon Musk damaging Starlink in South Africa

Communications minister Solly Malatsi believes some of the pushback he has received over his proposal for equity equivalent investment in the ICT sector is because of Elon Musk’s ownership of Starlink.

Speaking on eTV’s Annika Larsen Special Report, Malatsi explained that the draft policy, which proposes introducing Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes (EEIPs) in the sector, isn’t just for Starlink.

“We find ourselves in a situation where regulations are not in sync with legislation. That’s what we sought to address with the policy directive,” he said.

The minister said some political players have inferred that the proposal is a covert attempt to reverse transformation in South Africa, which he said was not the case.

However, Malatsi said he thinks Elon Musk’s ownership of SpaceX, which operates Starlink, was partly to blame for the heavy pushback he has received.

“I think it has influenced that,” Malatsi said when asked whether the controversies around Musk contributed to the political resistance.

“I’ve tried to separate the individual and the specific company, Starlink, from the conversation, because it’s not about Starlink.”

Malatsi published his proposal to introduce EEIPs for multinationals in the sector as an alternative to South Africa’s ownership requirements for telcos in the Government Gazette on 23 May 2025.

Currently, all new telecommunications licensees in South Africa must be 30% owned by historically disadvantaged individuals.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa also imposes various other BEE requirements on licensees.

EEIPs would enable multinationals to meet empowerment obligations through alternatives to the 30% ownership rule.

“The objectives of this policy direction are to give effect to existing national and sector policy pertaining to the rollout of broadband and the bridging of the digital divide,” Malatsi’s proposal reads.

The minister also believes that introducing EEIPs will help encourage investment and promote competition in the sector.

The communications department said the directive would contribute to the Government of National Unity’s goal of attracting investment through regulatory reforms and accelerating broadband access.

It added that the current laws discourage companies from acquiring individual licences that can contribute to South Africa’s transformation goals.

However, some government officials, including Khusela Diko, chair of the Portfolio Committee for Communications and Digital Technologies, heavily opposed Malatsi’s proposal.

“It’s clear that this is part of what I believe is an agenda that is largely driven by the Democratic Alliance, and I think some of its reactionary partners,” Diko, a member of the ANC, said.

“It’s really unfortunate that in our portfolio, the minister there, as his party calls him, is a DA minister, and you can see how some of those policies are trying to find their way into the portfolio.”

EEIP proposal gets over 19,000 submissions

Khusela Diko (left) and Solly Malatsi (right)

Malatsi’s policy direction included a 30-day public comment period, during which it received a colossal 19,000 submissions.

Starlink had previously sent emails to South Africans who had shown interest in its service, calling for support for policy direction on EEIPs.

The responses are currently being analysed. However, Malatsi said his department’s initial viewing showed strong support.

Despite the minister’s proposal receiving significant criticism from certain parties in Parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa previously expressed his support for the minister and his policy direction.

The President said EEIPs are consistent with South African law and the government’s economic transformation and black empowerment goals.

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition explains that EEIPs are designed for multinationals whose global policies prevent them from complying with South Africa’s black ownership requirements.

“Provided that it can be proven that such entities do not enter into any partnership arrangements in other countries globally, the Codes of Good Practice have made provision for the recognition of contributions in lieu of a direct sale of equity,” its website says.

Currently, other multinational tech giants such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are operating in South Africa through EEIPs.