MTN secretly throttling uncapped 4G in South Africa

MTN has implemented a hidden network optimisation algorithm as a safety net to manage its 4G network capacity. This adds a layer of throttling in addition to its regular Fair Usage Policy (FUP) for uncapped products.

Two industry sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told MyBroadband that MTN discontinued selling its fixed LTE products through third-party Internet service providers (ISPs).

“They weren’t forthcoming with ISPs at first. They encouraged ISPs to push users from 4G to 5G and said 5G users will have a much better experience,” one source said.

While some fixed LTE products are still available through reseller ISPs like Afrihost, Axxess, Mweb, RSAWeb, and Webafrica, these are extremely limited.

In general, MTN is pushing ISPs to sell 5G routers even if customers are not within a 5G area to help ease congestion on its LTE network.

MTN has also implemented a hidden 30-day rolling window FUP to curb high usage on its LTE network. This is in addition to the FUP restrictions already enforced, which differ between ISPs.

For example, Afrihost offers 20Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and Wireless Plus packages that offer FUP thresholds from 100GB to 500GB.

Once a subscriber exceeds the FUP thresholds associated with a package, their speeds can be throttled to between 1Mbps and 50Mbps, depending on which threshold was exceeded.

MTN’s new network optimisation algorithm segments customers into seven tiers, from tier 0 to tier 6, and applies additional restrictions on their connection to alleviate network congestion.

“Using dynamic decision-making, the system evaluates real-time and historical network conditions — considering congestion, peak hours, device type, and usage — to apply optimisation rules,” it stated.

When asked for comment about the additional throttling, MTN explained that it offers both capped and uncapped Home Internet plans and that its FUP only applies to uncapped packages.

“For customers whose Home Internet needs have grown beyond their current plan, they can top up using a range of offers to either boost or restore their speed during the final days of the month,” it said.

“In addition, the flexibility of the MTN Home Internet portfolio allows customers to switch to larger or smaller plans as their needs or budget change.”

MTN said that once uncapped Home Internet customers reach their monthly data thresholds, the fair usage policy ensures continued connectivity by gradually adjusting speeds based on usage thresholds.

“This approach helps maintain a balanced and consistent network experience for all users whilst keeping customers connected. MTN needs to ensure a good network experience for all mobile and Home Internet customers.”

MTN said it still sells Home Internet services in 4G and 5G areas, and confirmed that all new Home Internet offers include 5G routers regardless of network coverage.

It did not reveal the mechanics of its new rolling 30-day network optimisation algorithm. However, our sources provided the following summary about how MTN determines which tier a subscriber falls into.

Tier Usage volume 0 Under 50 GB 1 50 – under 100 GB 2 100 – under 250 GB 3 250 – under500 GB 4 500 GB – under 1 TB 5 1 – under 3 TB 6 >3 TB

“We are too cheap”

Last year, MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita said that the prices of their residential fixed wireless access 4G and 5G products in South Africa were too low.

Mupita said that fixed wireless access had been one of the big drivers of data traffic growth on MTN South Africa’s network and that it needed a proper pricing framework.

“There’s still some work to do there to manage and shape that traffic, but also to get the pricing right,” he said.

Uncapped wireless services have always eventually encountered capacity constraints in South Africa due to the limited radio frequency spectrum available for them to operate on.

MTN is experiencing bandwidth constraints despite having a substantial amount of spectrum available after the 2022 auction, and through spectrum pooling deals with Cell C and Liquid Technologies.

To free up additional spectrum, MTN plans to switch off its legacy 3G network by the end of 2026 and its 2G network by the end of 2029.

Earlier this year, MTN started selling a 4G handset to select customers at below cost to help ensure that none of its subscribers are left behind when South Africa’s 2G and 3G networks get switched off.

MTN announced the initiative to roll out R99 smartphones to specific customers in early May 2025, as it looks to expand access to 4G and 5G smartphones before switching off its older networks.

It later revealed to Parliament that customers buying the Itel AC51 smartphone for R99 are paying R650 less than the device’s suggested retail price.