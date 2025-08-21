Huge upgrade for South Africa’s oldest Internet exchange point

INX-ZA, the Internet Exchange Point division of the Internet Service Provider Association (ISPA), has selected Nokia to modernise its exchange infrastructure.

It will deploy Nokia’s high-performance IP routing portfolio to offer new 400GE and expanded 100GE services to its customers across the country.

Nokia said that as a result, businesses and Internet users can now experience faster, more resilient, and future-ready Internet connectivity in South Africa.

Internet exchange points (IXPs) are a critical component of the online ecosystem. They enable data exchange locally and reduce dependency on expensive international bandwidth.

However, Nokia said many IXPs across Africa still operate on ageing platforms that lack scalability and efficiency.

Nokia said that INX-ZA’s shift to its products addresses these limitations head-on, opening the door to more energy-efficient, scalable, and high-density infrastructure.

The upgrades will roll out to all INX-ZA’s Internet exchange points in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, beginning with Johannesburg — home to JINX, Africa’s oldest IXP.

Launched in June 1996, the exchange was housed in the same building as Internet Solutions and managed by ISPA.

It put out a request for proposal to find a company to host the exchange in their data centre, which Internet Solutions won.

Internet Solutions was subsequently acquired by Dimension Data, which was acquired by Japanese telecommunications giant NTT in 2010. Its name has been changed to NTT Data.

Until 2012, ISPA’s Internet exchanges were entirely volunteer-run. However, when the industry association decided the exchange points needed to become multisite, it employed someone to drive the initiative.

JINX has achieved an impressive 100% uptime in its 29 years of operation. Although no longer entirely volunteer-run, INX-ZA is still driven by South Africa’s community of Internet service providers.

INX-ZA manager Nishal Goburdhan explained that they avoided downtime by keeping operations simple rather than overcomplicating them.

“There are a lot of ways an INX can complicate its operation,” he said.

“For us, a crucial factor in ensuring uptime is to avoid complexity, follow best practices, and exercise caution before implementing changes — following the principle of ‘measure twice, cut once.’”

Major upgrades

Together, Nokia and INX-ZA will expand JINX from seven to ten data centres by year-end, deploying thirty high-performance platforms in phase one to preserve its industry-leading availability while extending its reach.

The deployment will be powered by Nokia’s high-capacity 7250 Interconnect Routers and Service Router Operating System (SR OS).

Nokia said the new 400GE and expanded 100GE services for peering partners and Internet service providers are capabilities not previously available in the region.

In addition, it will augment the scale and performance of INX-ZA’s backbone to connect to different points of presence (POPs) with 400GE links.

This initiative lays the foundation for similar transformations across the continent’s legacy exchange points.

Nokia said it was a significant step towards more efficient, flexible, and high-performance network infrastructure for South African ISPs, cloud providers, and enterprises.

“Upgrading to Nokia’s 400GE-ready infrastructure isn’t just about adding capacity – it’s about reimagining how South Africa connects,” said Goburdhan.

“With this modern, energy-efficient platform, INX-ZA can deliver faster, more reliable, and more sustainable interconnection services while maintaining the uptime and performance our community has come to expect of us.”

Goburdhan said Nokia’s technology gives them the scale and capability to keep their exchanges at the forefront of global standards and power the country’s digital economy for the future.

Toni Pellegrino, the head of Nokia’s network infrastructure sales unit for South and East Africa, said INX-ZA is deeply committed to technical excellence and community enablement.

“Working with customers like INX-ZA aligns with our belief in delivering resilient, sustainable and scalable trusted infrastructure in South Africa,” said Pellegrino.

“Our platforms offer the flexibility and openness needed to meet today’s interconnection demands while paving the way for future innovation with SR Linux and automation.”