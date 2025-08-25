South Africa could get new network operators

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has directed the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to investigate whether new network operators should be licensed.

This comes after Malatsi issued a draft version of the policy direction in May to solicit feedback from stakeholders about his proposed instruction to the sector regulator.

The policy direction covers whether Icasa should issue more individual electronic communications network services (I-ECNS) licences.

I-ECNS licences allow holders to build and operate physical communications network infrastructure anywhere in South Africa.

Companies like Internet service providers require a different permit, the electronic communications services (ECS) licence, to offer communication services over this physical infrastructure.

Both ECNS and ECS licences are categorised into individual and class licences. Individual licences are for national operators, whereas class licences are for local or regional operators or service providers.

Malatsi explained that the inquiry would help determine whether there was a need and demand for new I-ECNS licensees.

“On the one hand, about 490 individual electronic communications network services licences already exist,” he said.

“On the other hand, it is not possible to apply for new individual electronic communications network services licences, as it requires a ministerial policy direction.”

Since prospective market entrants can’t get new licences unless the minister directs Icasa to issue an invitation to apply (ITA), a secondary market for licences has emerged.

“This has resulted in the trade of I-ECNS licences, where the role of Icasa is limited to considering applications for licence transfers,” the minister’s notice stated.

In a policy direction published on Friday, 22 August 2025, Malatsi charged the sector regulator to conduct an inquiry that considers five major points:

Whether the framework allowing transfers of I-ECNS and I-ECS licences has effectively and efficiently promoted competition.

Whether there is a need to invite, accept, and consider applications for new I-ECNS licences.

If more licences would improve competition in the market.

Whether and how new licences would contribute to universal network access.

If the benefits of new market entrants outweigh the costs, including the cost for Icasa to monitor and enforce compliance, and the burden on the environment.

Icasa was directed to begin its inquiry within three months and submit its report to the minister within 14 days of making a finding. This would enable Malatsi to consider whether to publish a further policy direction.

Last new licences issued 15 years ago

Dominic Cull, Ellipsis founder and regulatory expert

Malatsi’s directive for an inquiry follows recommendations from the Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (Ispa) that the minister and Icasa open applications for new licences.

In 2023, Ispa explained that the minister could issue a standing policy direction instructing Icasa to accept I-ECNS applications at any time.

Similarly, Icasa could issue an ITA for new I-ECS licences at any time and make that invitation perpetual.

“There is no reason under the Electronic Communications Act why any qualifying telecoms market entrant cannot apply to Icasa for an I-ECS or I-ECNS licence,” Ispa stated.

“The bulk issuing of more than 500 I-ECS and I-ECNS licence pairs in 2009 and 2010 removed any policy rationale for restricting the issuing of licences.”

Ispa regulatory advisor Dominic Cull said the current situation created artificial barriers to entry to an ICT market that was crucial for South Africa’s future growth and aspirations.

According to Ispa, facilitating greater market entry would boost competition and transformation.

It is understood that Icasa has been waiting for any Minister of Communications to publish a policy direction before issuing any ITAs to avoid stepping on political toes.

In 2016, the regulator tried to issue ITAs for licensing high-demand radio frequency spectrum—wireless network capacity—and was taken to court by then-minister Siyabonga Cwele.

Ispa also said that the current situation has led some licensees to view their licences as a ticket to get rich.

Instead of using the licences to provide telecoms services, they simply sit on them until a buyer comes along.

Cull said that small businesses looking to grow their footprints had no option but to purchase a licence on a willing-seller, willing-buyer basis and apply to Icasa for a transfer.

“This costs a significant amount of money — generally more than R1 million — and the Icasa application process will take a minimum of five to eight months to be completed,” Cull said.

One Ispa member, a black woman-owned service provider, previously said the concept was counterproductive and made it difficult for SMMEs to obtain licences cost-effectively.