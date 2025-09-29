50GB free data for every household in South Africa

The South African government has just over five months to ensure every household in South Africa gets at least 50GB of data per month to meet the goals of the National Infrastructure Plan 2050.

Published in March 2022 by former public works minister Patricia de Lille, the plan stated that there would be a target to provide homes with at least 50GB of data per month by 2025/26.

South Africa’s 2025/26 financial year started on 1 March 2025 and will end on 28 February 2026, leaving just more than five months to achieve the target.

In addition to the 2026 target, the plan also said there would be a target to provide 10GB of data to homes by 2023/24. This deadline has already been missed.

“There will be consideration of free basic data for low-income users, similar to such access to water and electricity,” the National Infrastructure Plan stated.

This aligned with former communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s remarks during her State of the Nation debate speech in February 2022.

However, Ntshavheni clarified that the free data would not be limited to needy households. Data would be given to all families regardless of income, she said.

“Data has become a new utility like water and electricity that our home needs,” Nthsavheni said..

“At some point, South Africa will say… whether you are rich or poor, whether you are employed or unemployed, every household will have access to 10GB per month.”

Nthsavheni said that this would be done “without failure” because that was what the government would deliver.

Unfortunately, government has gone silent on these promises and provided no concrete plan for how households would receive their free data or how it would be funded.

In written responses to parliamentary questions in 2022, Ntshavheni said her department had requested money for a broadband fund from the National Treasury.

“Funding has been requested from the National Treasury to establish the Broadband Fund with the objective to subsidise household connectivity,” said Ntshavheni.

She said the funds would also be used to deploy public Wi-Fi hotspots for low-income households and in rural communities nationally.

The National Infrastructure Plan also mentions the broadband fund, suggesting that government would pursue partnerships with private companies to enable it.

“Arrangements required to enable private participation in public interest digital delivery will be in place by 2022/3,” the plan stated.

“Most immediately, this will include special vehicles to promote blended finance and procurement rules that enable long-term partnerships such as the proposed Broadband Fund.”

Mobile operators raised questions

Former communications minister Khumbodzu Ntshavheni sitting next to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Following Ntshavheni’s announcement, MyBroadband spoke to MTN and Cell C about the plan. Both indicated they wanted further clarity on how it would work and be funded.

“At this stage, it is not clear how the process will work and who will fund the 10GB monthly,” MTN South Africa told MyBroadband.

“However, MTN is willing to work with the Minister and various stakeholders to advance South Africa’s efforts towards building the digital economy and reducing the digital divide.

Cell C said at the time that the company wanted the government to engage in stakeholder consultations so it could raise concerns about the plan.

At the time, Cell C said no formal policy, legal, or regulatory processes had begun, adding that the proposal could have significant cost implications for companies like itself.

“Cell C awaits the commencement of these processes, which normally include stakeholder consultations and processes that allow for affected parties to highlight relevant concerns,” it said.

The operator reiterated that the financial impact of providing free data was the primary concern for a smaller operator like Cell C, saying it may not be sustainable.