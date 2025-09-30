24 African countries that got Starlink before South Africa

South Africa is one of just nine African countries where SpaceX’s groundbreaking satellite Internet service Starlink has no launch timeframe.

Government regulations have held up Starlink’s approval in South Africa and several other countries on the continent in the past few years.

Unlike other multinational satellite Internet services, which rely on local partners to resell their products, Starlink works directly with its customers around the world.

That approach is problematic in South Africa, where operating a telecoms service requires complying with local ownership laws to obtain licences from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa.

To qualify for infrastructure, operating, and spectrum licences, an applicant must be 30% owned by historically disadvantaged people, including black people, women, and the disabled.

SpaceX does not meet this threshold. It would either need to strike a deal to sell 30% of its local entity to a BEE partner, or work through a middleman with a network and operating licence.

South Africa’s broad-based black economic empowerment rules provide a solution for multinational firms which wish to operate locally while not giving up nearly a third of their domestic equity.

Dubbed equity equivalent investment programmes (EEIPs), the mechanism enables international firms to provide funding or other forms of investment that advance the interests of locals in other ways.

However, EEIPs are not supported in the telecoms sector. The communications department issued a policy directive which proposes their introduction.

As part of its EEIP commitment, Starlink has offered to provide free Internet to 5,000 rural schools in South Africa, with an effective value of R500 million.

Based on the department’s early analysis of public feedback, there is substantial support for the introduction of EEIPs in telecoms.

However, an industry expert reckons that the earliest the legislation would be enacted and Starlink rolled out to South Africa is in the second half of 2026.

Starlink’s greater African rollout slower than expect

Starlink coverage map in Africa on 29 September 2025.

As of September 2025, there are 24 African countries where Starlink is officially available, an increase of 10 from a year ago.

While this is a substantial improvement, it is still far from where Starlink would have liked matters to stand at this point.

By late 2023, the Starlink map showed that the company planned to launch in 44 African countries by the end of 2024. It has pushed back launches in 19 countries to 2025 and three to 2026.

In addition to South Africa, only Algeria, the Central African Republic, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Libya, Morocco, and Sudan currently have no estimated launch dates for the service.

In addition to local ownership hurdles, Starlink poses a challenge for national data and infrastructure sovereignty.

Another concern is that law enforcement may struggle to get a foreign operator like Starlink to accede to lawful requests for the online activity data of users under investigation for crimes.

The table below summarises the status of Starlink in all 55 countries or regions in Africa on its global avaiability map on 29 September 2025.