DStv channel offering Matric exam support via WhatsApp and live TV

MultiChoice has announced that Mzansi Wethu, DStv channel 163, will help the matric class of 2025 prepare for their exams via its broadcasts and WhatsApp.

The broadcaster said the twin approach will allow students to post subject-related questions on WhatsApp, which will be answered live on the Mzansi Wethu channel.

“Mzansi Wethu, DStv channel 163 is pulling through for the class of 2025 with a different approach to preparing for matric exams,” said MultiChoice.

“It’s clean, inclusive, spam-free, goal-focused, and it’s all about helping matriculants study and pass their exams with pride.”

To participate, students can send “wassup” to the Woza Matrics WhatsApp account on 076 640 4885. Students can send their questions to the number to be answered live on TV.

“Mzansi Wethu will be the go-to spot for live exam revision, tips, and study hacks that make sense to Ama-2k,” said MultiChoice.

It adds that the channel offers further support via platforms like Facebook and TikTok, where students may also access information and study materials.

The Woza Matrics show will cover exam questions for Maths, Maths Lit, Physical Sciences, and Life Sciences.

The show airs from Monday to Thursday at 16:00, with repeats at 23:00 and 05:00. The programming is also available after broadcast via DStv Catch Up and on DStv Stream.

South Africa’s official matric pass rate improved in 2024 to 87.3% from the 82.9% pass rate achieved in 2023.

More than 615,000 of the roughly 700,000 public school learners who wrote the 2024 matric exams passed.

However, South Africa’s “real” matric pass rate for 2024 was markedly lower than reported at 55.9%. This is because the Department of Basic Education’s stats don’t account for students who dropped out before matric.

Organisations like the Democratic Alliance determine the “real” matric pass rate as a proportion of grade 10 enrolments. This is because students can exit the basic education system after Grade 9.

Based on this, South Africa’s “true” matric pass rate in 2024 was 55.9%, considering that 1,101,320 were enrolled in Grade 10 in 2022.

This represents a slight improvement over the 53.0% recorded in 2023.

The table below summarises dates for key subject focus areas spanning Maths, Maths Lit, Life Sciences, and Physical Sciences on Mzansi Wethu, DStv channel 163.