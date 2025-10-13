Starlink’s R1-billion fix for a R16-billion problem

Low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite Internet services like SpaceX’s Starlink could provide a major boost for the South African government’s rollout of Internet services to public schools in rural areas.

In a joint briefing in Parliament, the basic education and communication departments recently revealed that 16,033 of 22,000 public schools still had no connections to the Internet for teaching and learning.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has acknowledged that the government’s plan of connecting all these schools was not “anywhere near” its ambitions.

Even in the heavily urbanised Gauteng, only around 13% of public schools had Internet connectivity for these purposes by July 2025.

The plan to connect all public schools with reliable high-speed Internet connectivity was approved by Cabinet twelve years ago as part of the government’s SA Connect national broadband strategy.

The initial goal was to connect at least 80% of South African households to the Internet. Phase 1 of SA Connect connected 970 government facilities, including 597 schools and 115 healthcare institutions.

A revised SA Connect Phase 2 model was approved by Cabinet in 2022. It sought to achieve 100% broadband access for all communities and government entities by March 2026.

According to the basic education department, mobile networks are responsible for connecting schools that were not part of SA Connect Phase 1.

Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Liquid, and Rain have agreed to this as part of the universal service conditions for radiofrequency spectrum allocations awarded in March 2022.

However, the timeline for this rollout stretches two years beyond the March 2026 deadline. LEO satellite Internet services could help the government and the mobile networks accelerate this expansion.

Like older geosynchronous (GEO) satellite Internet services, LEO connectivity only requires a dish or antenna at the customer’s premises.

However, LEO networks have substantially more capacity, higher speeds, and lower latencies than GEO services, making them more suitable for use in higher-demand environments like schools.

Starlink’s free school connectivity commitment

Starlink dish on a shack in Mozambique.

The most established LEO satellite service in the world is Starlink, which already has a fleet of more than 7,000 satellites and seven million customers across more than 100 countries globally.

However, Starlink only plans to launch in South Africa if the country adopts Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes (EEIPs) as an alternative to qualify for telecoms network and service provider licences.

It does not want to partner with a local company or make a BEE deal through a local subsidiary to meet sector regulator Icasa’s empowerment rules.

These currently require that telecoms licencees be 30% owned by historically disadvantaged groups, with the possibility of it changing to a stricter 30% black ownership requirement in the future.

Adopting EEIPs will enable multi-national telecoms providers like Starlink to make direct investments in rural infrastructure, training, and community upliftment instead of bringing a BEE shareholder on board.

Starlink has committed to providing 5,000 rural schools in South Africa with free and uncapped high-speed Internet as part of its EEIP, an investment the company valued at R500 million.

Reducing rollout costs

The major advantage of LEO broadband is that it won’t need nearly as much terrestrial infrastructure as a cellular network to beam connectivity to schools.

Rolling out a cellular network tower, supporting radio equipment, and backup power infrastructure can cost millions of rand and become a financial albatross if user utilisation is poor.

For example, the 106 new towers Vodacom is rolling out in rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal in its current financial year will cost roughly R100 million — or just under R1 million per tower.

Based on Starlink’s estimated R500-million investment for 5,000 schools, its cost per school could be around R100,000.

Connecting the 11,000 schools that would remain after its EEIP rollout could therefore cost around R1.1 billion using Starlink’s services.

Vodacom and MTN are investigating the use of satellite Internet services to plug connectivity gaps in areas where terrestrial tower rollouts are not operationally or financially feasible.

On this front, Vodacom has partnered with what could become one of Starlink’s big rivals — Amazon’s Project Kuiper — which is set to launch commercially later this year.

MyBroadband asked the basic education and communications departments whether satellite Internet connectivity was being considered to accelerate SA Connect expansion, but neither had responded by the time of publication.