South African neighbourhoods with the fastest broadband speeds

The latest research by MyBroadband Insights shows that Randpark Ridge in Johannesburg is the neighbourhood in South Africa with the fastest average fixed broadband speed.

For these results, MyBroadband Insights considered 177,261 Wi-Fi tests performed on the MyBroadband Speed Test apps in the third quarter of 2025.

The MyBroadband Speed Test apps provide users with their download speed, upload speed, latency, and signal strength — and after receiving their results, they can rate their satisfaction on a five-star scale.

The MyBroadband Speed Test app is free to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. If you want to know more about your smartphone’s performance and measure your network speeds, download the MyBroadband Speed Test app on Android or iOS.

During Q3, speed test data showed that Randpark Ridge users achieved the highest average download speed of 107Mbps. They also managed an average upload speed of 70 Mbps with a latency of only 13ms.

Users in Eldoraigne, Centurion, achieved the second-highest speeds, averaging 89Mbps, while Fourways in Sandton came in third with 85Mbps download speeds.

Only one neighbourhood on the top ten list is not located in Gauteng. Users in the Cape Town City Centre achieved average download speeds of 80Mbps, good enough for sixth place on the list.

The rest of the list is made up mostly of Pretoria neighbourhoods, including Pierre van Ryneveld Park in Centurion, which placed fourth with an average download speed of 83Mbps.

The last Johannesburg neighbourhood to place in the top ten was Weltevredenpark in Roodepoort. Users in the area recorded an average download speed slightly over 80Mbps, edging out Cape Town.

The best neighbourhoods in South Africa by average fixed broadband download speed are ranked in the table below.