Internet upgrades for South Africa

The South African government launched the Broadband Infraco Modernised National Broadband Backbone on Thursday, 2 October 2025, promising faster speeds and greater resilience.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi delivered the keynote address at the launch event. He said the launch would provide a foundation for e-learning, fintech, AI, and e-government.

“With this, we empower citizens to solve local problems, give SMMEs a platform to thrive, and ensure every learner and entrepreneur can connect reliably,” he said.

“We are building the infrastructure that turns access into opportunity and positioning South Africa as the tech hub of Africa.”

The modernised backbone is an upgraded, open-access fibre-optic network that promises to provide faster, more resilient, long-distance connectivity across South Africa and into neighbouring countries.

The infrastructure serves as the backbone for national and municipal broadband access, aimed at closing the digital divide, stimulating innovation, and enabling economic growth and job creation.

Broadband Infraco said the strengthened infrastructure also enables partnerships that will create multiple opportunities for all South Africans in the digital age.

Broadband Infraco published a video in which field specialist Julius Tsita goes through some of the upgrades at the Minerva network laboratory.

The project is supported through a partnership with Huawei. The company’s upgrades provide significantly improved capacity compared to the previous setup.

“Huawei has already installed the 800G interface. It delivers high-quality SLA and ultra-large capacity bandwidth,” said Tsita.

“We’ve upgraded from 100G to 800G. So, it’s eight times the capacity. It’s very critical for us, especially now that we are involved in SA Connect.”

The government launched the SA Connect project in 2013 to expand access to reliable broadband Internet to more residents of the country.

The project is a combined effort between state-owned telecoms company Broadband Infraco and the State Information Technology Agency.

SA Connect gets R710 million

Solly Malatsi, South Africa’s minister of communications and digital technologies

The SA Connect programme has been allocated R710 million over the medium-term expenditure framework to drive its expansion.

The funds will be used to accelerate the expansion of free broadband connectivity to clinics, schools, and rural communities with limited access to connectivity.

Delivering his Budget Vote debate speech on 11 July 2025, Malatsi said the programme is also expected to reach 5.5 million households by the end of 2026.

This is in addition to the significant progress the department has made in expanding the project since October 2023.

“Through SA Connect, we have provided broadband to 1.8 million households and supported 79 Internet service providers and SMMEs between October 2023 and March 2025,” said Malatsi.

“Between April 2023 and March 2025, Broadband Infraco connected 3,401 public Wi-Fi hotspots. With the infrastructure backbone now in place, we expect to reach 5.5 million households by the end of 2026.”

However, it should be noted that one of the primary players behind SA Connect, and the launch of the Modernised National Broadband Backbone, Broadband Infraco, is in major financial trouble.

The state-owned telecoms company has incurred losses of R459 million over its past four financial years, and the communications department informed Parliament that it was technically insolvent as of November 2024.

At the time, its liquidity ratio was less than one, meaning its assets were insufficient to cover its long-term liabilities. It also could not settle its short-term liabilities.

The department of communications warned that Broadband Infraco didn’t have the capital to realise the growth plans required to return to positive cash flows in the near future.

Its dismal financial situation stems from ongoing mismanagement, and Broadband Infraco hasn’t turned a profit since 2019.

To help it become financially sustainable, the firm plans to diversify its products and commercialise project opportunities.

“With the demand for high-speed internet rising, our role in delivering affordable, high-quality connectivity is more critical than ever,” said Broadband Infraco CEO Gift Zowa.

He also reiterated that Broadband Infraco’s key priorities are the Broadband Access Fund and the SA Connect project’s second phase.