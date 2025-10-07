Top-rated Internet service providers in South Africa revealed

The latest research from MyBroadband Insights shows that Afrihost was the top-rated ISP in South Africa, followed by RSAWeb and Axxess.

These results are based on data from the MyBroadband Speedtest apps and web platforms, which allow users to test their Internet speeds and rate their service providers.

Internet access in South Africa has evolved from being a convenience to an indispensable tool for productivity, learning, and entertainment.

As fibre and fixed wireless coverage improve nationwide, consumers are setting higher standards for speed, uptime, and overall service value.

The MyBroadband Speedtest platform allows users to test fixed and mobile Internet connections and compare results with the promises from their respective service providers.

The MyBroadband Speedtest app is available for Android and iOS devices. Speed tests can also be performed through a web browser on the MyBroadband Speedtest website.

The platform measures key performance metrics, including download speed, upload speed, and latency.

In addition to these technical indicators, the platform also gathers user ratings of their ISPs, allowing for a more nuanced understanding of customer satisfaction.

These ratings are then aggregated and processed, with efforts made to remove outliers, fraudulent results, and ISPs with insufficient data to ensure a fair and accurate ranking.

Afrihost had the best average rating in the second quarter of 2025, with a score of 74.83. Afrihost has been a consistent top performer, also winning the MyBroadband award for best ISP in South Africa in 2025.

RSAWeb took the second spot with a score of 68.83 after recently being taken over by a consortium of investors. Axxess, another leading ISP in South Africa, rounded off the top three with a score of 66.98.

The full rankings are summarised in the table below.