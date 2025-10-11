The SABC has a secret weapon

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that its video streaming service, SABC+, has reached 1.5 million registered users.

The milestone comes just over a year after the broadcaster relaunched the platform in July 2024 and four months after the streaming platform reached one million registered users.

The SABC+ website, mobile, and TV apps underwent a revamp in the lead-up to its relaunch, which added support for multiple new platforms and features.

SABC+ offers live streaming of all the public broadcaster’s free-to-air TV channels, including its 24-hour news channel and SABC Sport, as well as 19 radio stations.

In its annual results for the 2025 financial year, the SABC described the platform as the fastest-growing streaming service in South Africa.

“The biggest highlight for the SABC following the upgrade and relaunch of SABC+ in July 2024 was the rapid growth of the app,” it said.

The public broadcaster stated that on-demand viewership on the SABC+ platform experienced steady growth during the financial year.

“News content views rose from 1.8 million in the third quarter to 2.2 million in the fourth quarter, while SABC Lehae content views increased from 141,111 to 147,227,” it said.

“These figures reflected increased audience comfort with streaming news content and the SABC’s ability to meet public demand for flexibility and accessibility.”

The broadcaster said expanded coverage of SABC Sport through the SABC+ platform has increased audience reach and reinforced the channel’s role in providing free, accessible sports content.

“From July 2024 to March 2025, the SABC Sport channel on SABC+ achieved nine million total screen views and 4.5 million unique views,” the SABC said.

Viewership peaked at around 1.9 million views per month in August and September 2024, driven by the Rugby Championship and the MTN 8 final.

The SABC said its sports channel’s content offering significantly contributed to the growth of the SABC+ subscription base during the year.

“The SABC+ saw significant growth in sports content consumption,” the broadcaster said.

“Offering free access to high-demand sports, including PSL matches, national team fixtures, rugby and boxing, SABC+ established itself as a key digital destination for South African audiences.”

The streaming platform recorded significant revenue growth in the 2025 financial year compared to the previous year. The table below lists its monthly revenue generation from April 2024 to March 2025.

Month Revenue April 2024 R100,100.00 May 2024 R267,500.00 June 2024 R534,750.00 July 2024 R541,415.50 August 2024 R1,206,666.50 September 2024 R824,928.67 October 2024 R460,000.00 November 2024 R585,915.95 December 2024 R844,164.50 January 2025 R367,516.00 February 2025 R690,516.00 March 2025 R708,300.00 Total R7,131,774.12

The SABC’s secret weapon

The public broadcaster has positioned SABC+ to play a fundamental part in the SABC’s planned return to profitability over the next few years.

The SABC reported a net operating loss of R253.3 million in the 2025 financial year, which is worse than the R197.8 million net loss it reported in the previous year.

However, these losses still mark an improvement over the R1.13 billion loss the broadcaster reported in the 2023 financial year.

The SABC believes the revamped SABC+ platform will help it return to profitability. Initially launched in November 2022, the original platform was effectively a rebranding of the TelkomOne streaming service.

That version of the SABC+ platform surged to an estimated one million monthly users by May 2024, representing relatively measly growth over 18 months.

However, the broadcaster relaunched the platform in July 2024. The upgrades included stability improvements, new features, higher resolution streaming, catch-up content, and support for new smart TV operating systems.

The web platform relaunched with a new URL, sabc-plus.com, and reintroduced the requirement for users to register for access to the service.

While this effectively meant the service had to start over in growing its user base, its growth has been impressive, reaching one million users in under a year by May 2025 and adding a further 500,000 users by October 2025.