We tested the free Wi-Fi in some of South Africa’s biggest malls, and one dominated

MyBroadband tested the free Wi-Fi at seven of South Africa’s largest malls, and found that Sandton City outperformed rivals in customer connectivity.

To test the free Wi-Fi, we visited each of the malls, signed up for the free Wi-Fi, and then walked around the mall to check coverage and perform speed tests.

We used a Samsung Galaxy S22+ for all testing, using the MyBroadband Speedtest app. The Galaxy S22+ supports dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, including the 6GHz band.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

NAPAfrica provides all network operators at its peering points a free 10Gbps connection to the MyBroadband Speed Test platform.

This allows us to compare different connections in different locations fairly and ensure the best location tops the rankings.

UK-based industry organisation Save The High Street (STHS) has argued that free Wi-Fi is good for customers and businesses.

It said that offering free in-store Wi-Fi helps attract customers, offers an additional marketing channel, and boosts word-of-mouth referrals.

“Having an Internet connection makes people feel more comfortable. Customers will feel more at home in a store that doesn’t break their connection to the web, to their friends and family,” STHS said.

“It’s no surprise that customers tend to stay longer in places where free Wi-Fi is offered. Comfortable customers are also more likely to recommend you to their friends.”

This means more foot traffic and more happy customers to continue the good word of mouth to other shoppers.

“Something that isn’t often thought about with public wifi is the mechanism by which your customers sign in to your wifi. Some wiifi providers let you customise a landing page for your business,” said STHS.

“This lets you show different real-time offers to customers as they’re signing in. This is another dimension to your marketing to show the products shoppers might have missed while walking around your shop.”

However, for free Wi-Fi to offer these mutual benefits to customers and businesses, it must be of sufficient quality that it is not frustrating to use.

We tested the Wi-Fi all of the largest shopping centres in Gauteng, from Fourways Mall, with a gross lettable area of 178,202 m2 to Cresta Shopping Centre with 114,545 m2.

Fourways Mall (178,202 m2)

Fourways Mall offered slow but consistent free Wi-Fi for customers. Speeds only averaged around 4 Mbps, but coverage was excellent.

We did not have any disconnections in the main halls, and still got low signal connections deep in many of the shops.

The signup is also quick and easy, but you are required to watch one or two ads to continue.

Menlyn Mall (177,000 m2)

Menlyn Mall offered adequate speeds, but the Wi-Fi Coverage was poor. Download speed averaged above 8 Mbps, and upload speeds near 9 Mbps.

Coverage in the main halls on the eastern side of the mall was good, but there was no coverage on the western side.

Even in the areas with decent coverage in the halls, we lost signal almost immediately when entering any of the shops.

Sandton City (147,941 m2)

Nelson Mandela Square, which is adjoined to Sandton City

Sandton City was the top performer in our testing. Download speeds averaged 46 Mbps, with upload speeds of 20 Mbps.

Coverage was excellent, in the halls and in the shops we entered.

Eastgate Shopping Centre (142,825 m2)

Eastgate Shopping Centre offered us good download and upload speeds on the free Wi-Fi of 12 Mbps and 27 Mbps, respectively.

Coverage was average, consistent in most of the halls, but dropping quickly when entering shops.

Centurion Mall (133,333 m2)

Centurion Mall offered poor Wi-Fi coverage, especially on the lower level and inside the shops.

However, when the connection was good, we recorded speeds of 9 Mbps down and 11 Mbps up, which is respectable for a free connection.

Mall of Africa (131,038 m2)

Mall of Africa takes an easy second place among these large malls, with download speeds of around 15 Mbps and upload speeds of 22 Mbps.

Coverage was good in all the halls, but it struggled to reach inside many of the shops.

Cresta Shopping Centre (114,545 m2)

Cresta Shopping Centre had very poor free Wi-Fi coverage, with connection drops in many of the main halls.

Speeds around 9 Mbps are respectable throughout.

The signup page for the Cresta Shopping Centre Wi-Fi required us to enter a cell number, and while we cannot confirm the correlation, we received one scam and one spam call to that number right after signing up.

The table below summarises the average recorded speeds in the different malls.