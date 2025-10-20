Afrihost and Axxess dominate South African ISP sentiment rankings

Press Pulse’s latest online media sentiment report revealed that Afrihost and Axxess outperformed their main rivals, Webafrica, Vox, and Mweb.

The ranking showed that Afrihost and Axxess have better and more effective marketing and media strategies to ensure they receive regular positive exposure.

Press Pulse developed an artificial intelligence (AI) sentiment-measuring system for online media reports and mentions.

The system focuses on South African business reporting from top-tier media publications and measures companies’ success in achieving positive exposure.

The sentiment ranking is based on the number of positive, neutral, or negative articles, as well as the reach and influence of the publication where they are published.

Simply put, the more positive articles a company receives, the better its sentiment ranking. The inverse also holds.

Online media in South Africa is highly influential, which is why companies invest heavily in public relations and content marketing to get positive exposure.

However, before Press Pulse’s new sentiment system, it was difficult for companies to track their performance accurately.

The good news is that new advances in artificial intelligence have made it possible to measure media sentiment objectively.

The system uses sophisticated natural language processing and deep learning for accurate sentiment detection.

Press Pulse makes it easy for companies to track their online media sentiment and gain insight into how they can improve.

The Press Pulse reports provide companies with clear insights into where they excel, where they fall short, and prevailing market sentiment trends.

It also helps companies to benchmark their performance against their peers and track their sentiment over time.

Sentiment analysis for South Africa’s top Internet service providers (ISPs)

South Africa’s Internet service provider (ISP) market is highly competitive, with numerous companies fighting for market share.

Positive media exposure is an essential part of an effective marketing strategy, as it helps to ensure consumers consider an ISP when making their purchasing decision.

Press Pulse’s latest online media sentiment report revealed that Afrihost ranked top with a positive sentiment score of 39.

Axxess was second with a positive sentiment score of 22, well ahead of Webafrica on 5. Vox and Mweb had negative scores, indicating a poor media strategy.

What sets Afrihost and Axxess apart from their rivals is that they ensured they received regular favourable coverage in large and influential publications.

The chart below shows the online media sentiment scores for South Africa’s largest independent ISPs.