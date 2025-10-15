Bad news about Starlink launch in South Africa

South Africa’s communications department aims to finalise an Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) policy for the Information and Technology (ICT) sector by the end of March 2026.

However, Starlink’s rollout may still only be possible years after that date, due to the time it will take to incorporate the policy into regulations and potential legal challenges.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi gazetted a draft policy direction on the role of EEIPs in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector on 23 May 2025.

He explained that rules requiring electronic communications service providers to have 30% historically disadvantaged ownership prevented some companies from contributing to the country’s transformation in ways other than traditional ownership.

The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act and the ICT Sector Code supported the use of EEIPs to allow qualifying multinationals to meet empowerment obligations through alternatives.

These can include investing in local suppliers, enterprise and skills development, job creation, infrastructure support, research and innovation, digital inclusion initiatives, and funding for small businesses.

However, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (Icasa) ownership regulations do not provide for EEIPs.

Starlink supports EEIPs, as they would enable the company to meet B-BBEE requirements for a local subsidiary and obtain a licence to launch its residential service directly to customers.

MyBroadband recently asked the department for an update on its processing of public feedback. It explained it has received an enormous number of comments regarding EEIPs, which required time to capture.

“We need to ensure that all the views are captured, and create an auditable process to be able to address any query that arises,” it said.

“The comments will be analysed and categorised in accordance with different responses, taking into consideration that responses are not just about ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.”

The department is also considering further engagements with stakeholders who wish to make verbal representations, which could be added to the analysis.

“The final process will be the legal process as prescribed by the Electronic Communications Act (ECA) regarding interactions between the Minister and Icasa in terms of Policy Directions,” it explained.

Cabinet approval awaits

Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

The department said it is aiming to finalise the publication of a draft policy for public input within the current financial year, while ensuring that the process is as inclusive as possible.

“The policy is implemented following legislatively designated approval processes, which include Cabinet Committee and Cabinet approvals,” it said.

Ellipsis regulatory solutions owner Dominic Cull, a leading expert in telecoms regulations, previously told MyBroadband that Starlink could optimistically only launch through EEIPs in late 2026.

He estimated the policy finalisation would take six to nine months after comments closed or four to six months with sufficient political will. The former seems to have been the more accurate prediction.

Once the final policy direction is published, the ball will be in Icasa’s court.

If it agrees to open up a process to amend its regulatory framework, it will need to set up its internal structures and decide on a process to follow.

Therafter, Icasa will have to publish draft regulations for comment and host public hearings to gather feedback before finalising the changes.

Cull estimated this process would take another 12 to 18 months. Considering the government’s timeline for finalising the policy, that pushes Starlink’s optimistic launch date into 2027.

However, he warned that it was possible the timeline of 12 to 18 months could be delayed due to legal challenges.

In an apparent attempt to speed up the process, SpaceX has also approached the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition directly with an initial EEIP offer to provide 5,000 schools with free Internet worth R500 million.

It recently also outlined a plan to invest R2 billion in local telecoms infrastructure and to partner with local Internet service providers to support its rollout at schools.

Cull said even if a deal was reached, SpaceX would only be able to apply for a licence or the transfer of a licence once Icasa amended its ownership rules.

Starlink Market Access senior director Ryan Goodnight recently said the company planned to form a BEE-compliant subsidiary to secure a licence once Icasa had aligned its regulations with B-BBEE.

Starlink has argued that Icasa’s requirement that telecoms licencees be 30% owned by historically disadvantaged groups as separate requirement clashed with B-BBEE, which includes provision for EEIPs.



