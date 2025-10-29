ISPs with the highest speeds in South Africa

New research from MyBroadband Insights shows that some of the fastest ISPs in South Africa deliver average speeds of over 100Mbps to their clients.

The research is based on all the tests performed over Wi-Fi on the MyBroadband Speedtest app and on the MyBroadband Speedtest website in the third quarter of 2025.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

NAPAfrica provides all network operators at its peering points a free 10Gbps connection to the MyBroadband Speed Test platform.

The data from these tests is downsampled to each unique user to ensure that no one user has more influence over the result than any other user.

It must be noted that the speed metrics from this data do not indicate network quality from these Internet service providers.

The average speeds achieved depend more on the package speeds they offer and which packages their users commonly choose.

Simply put, the results are more a general indicator of an ISP’s most popular line speeds than of connection quality.

Some ISPs focus on fixed wireless connections around 10Mbps, while others only offer fibre connections of 100Mbps or more, which will result in them recording very different average speeds.

Cybersmart topped the list for the ISP with the fastest average speed and the lowest latency. It offers mostly fibre connections and some DSL products in areas where fibre is unavailable.

Cool Ideas and Rocketnet also recorded average download speeds above 100Mbps to complete the top three.

Interestingly, Starlink users also performed many tests on the MyBroadband platform and achieved a decent 75 Mbps average download speed.

Although average upload speed and latency did suffer compared to mostly fibre ISPs, they were miles ahead of what other satellite Internet providers usually offer.

The table below shows the average speeds of prominent South African ISPs.