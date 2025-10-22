Questions about Starlink national security risk in South Africa

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants answers on the legal standing of communication minister Solly Malatsi’s proposal to introduce Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes (EEIPs) in the ICT sector.

EFF MP Carl Niehaus asked Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the Minister in the Presidency responsible for state security, about the draft policy’s legal standing and whether Starlink was a national security risk.

Ntshavheni sidestepped the question of the policy’s legality, saying the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) is the custodian of the EEIP.

“We will await the DTIC, as the custodian of the Equity Equivalent Investment Programme, to express their view on whether the said regulations have a legal standing,” she said.

Niehaus also enquired whether the State Security Agency had conducted any national security risk assessments regarding the potential entry of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite Internet service.

Ntshavheni said that, if Starlink is allowed to do business in South Africa, it would not be the first company in the sector with foreign ownership to enter the market.

Under South Africa’s current telecommunications sector regulations, anyone hoping to acquire the necessary operating licences must have 30% ownership by previously disadvantaged individuals.

Several foreign companies work through local intermediaries that already have the necessary network and service licences to comply with the requirements.

To align the telecommunications sector with other industries, Malatsi published a draft policy direction in May 2025 to introduce EEIPs as an alternative to these ownership requirements.

These would not only benefit Starlink but also other overseas companies considering investing in South Africa’s ICT space.

His proposal received backlash from some members of Parliament, including the chair of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Khusela Diko.

This was after SpaceX owner Elon Musk made negative remarks on his social media platform, Twitter/X, about South Africa’s BEE policies and how they impacted Starlink.

Diko and others claimed that the policy directive was part of a clandestine plan to provide Starlink with a way to sidestep South Africa’s BEE requirements.

Malatsi addressed these claims before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee in late May 2025, where he dismissed them.

“This is no conspiracy on our part with regard to this policy direction. There is no underhanded effort in darkness to railroad this,” he said.

“We have at all times communicated about the process publicly, and we are comfortable that the stage that we are in now is legitimate, which opens the process for all stakeholders to make submissions.”

Despite the criticism from some MPs, his policy directive has received support from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The proposal also received a large number of submissions from the public, which Malatsi said appeared mostly supportive at a glance.

Starlink playing ball, but there’s a long road ahead

Through EEIPs, foreign companies can directly invest in transforming the South African economy and uplifting disadvantaged communities as an alternative to ownership requirements.

In an apparent attempt to speed up the process, SpaceX approached the DTIC with an initial EEIP offer in June 2025.

It pledged to invest R500 million to provide 5,000 South African schools with free broadband connectivity.

SpaceX also recently outlined a plan to invest R2 billion in local telecoms infrastructure and to partner with local Internet service providers to support its rollout at schools.

However, there is still a long wait ahead. The communications department recently revealed that it aims to finalise the EEIP policy for the ICT sector by the end of March 2026.

Starlink’s rollout may still be years away, as it will take time to incorporate the policy into regulations and address potential legal challenges.

In recent feedback to MyBroadband, the communications department said it had received an overwhelming number of submissions regarding Malatsi’s directive, which will take time to process.

“We need to ensure that all the views are captured, and create an auditable process to be able to address any query that arises,” the department said.

“The comments will be analysed and categorised in accordance with different responses, taking into consideration that responses are not just about ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.”

Malatsi’s department is also considering holding further engagements with stakeholders for those who wish to make verbal submissions.

“The final process will be the legal process as prescribed by the Electronic Communications Act (ECA) regarding interactions between the Minister and Icasa in terms of Policy Directions,” it said.

The department said the policy will only be implemented following legislatively designated approval processes, which include a Cabinet Committee review and Cabinet approvals.