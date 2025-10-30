South African neighbourhoods with the slowest broadband speeds

The latest research by MyBroadband Insights shows that Philippi in Cape Town is the neighbourhood in South Africa with the slowest average broadband data speed.

For these results, MyBroadband Insights examined 177,261 Wi-Fi tests performed on the MyBroadband Speed Test apps in the third quarter of 2025.

The MyBroadband Speed Test apps provide users with their download speed, upload speed, latency, and signal strength — and after receiving their results, they can rate their satisfaction on a five-star scale.

The MyBroadband Speed Test app is free to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. If you want to know more about your smartphone’s performance and measure your network speeds, download the MyBroadband Speed Test app on Android or iOS.

MyBroadband Insights only considered areas where a significant number of tests were performed and an accurate average can be determined.

It should be noted that these results are not necessarily indicative of network quality, as they are also influenced by the line speeds customers subscribe to.

Therefore, in lower-income areas where broadband providers may offer uncapped packages limited to slower maximum speeds at reduced prices, the average speeds will be lower.

During Q3, the neighbourhood that recorded the worst average Wi-Fi speed was Philippi in Cape Town. Users achieved an average download speed of 8Mbps, with upload speeds of 5Mbps and latency of 66ms.

Tsakani in Brakpan and Thembisa complete the three worst areas for broadband, with download speeds of 15Mbps and 18Mbps, respectively.

Both also recorded average upload speeds under 10Mbps, and users in Tsakani experienced an average latency of 94ms.

While these are the slowest areas on average in South Africa for broadband data, the speeds are still usable for most basic online activities.

Latency may be a problem for tasks such as online gaming and calls, but it should be suitable for browsing and streaming.

The neighbourhoods in South Africa with the slowest average broadband speed are ranked in the table below.