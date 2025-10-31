Illegal Starlink is rocking in South Africa

A MyBroadband analysis shows that Starlink’s speeds and latency have improved substantially in South Africa in 2025.

While not officially available in South Africa, many homes and businesses are using Starlink as their primary broadband solution through its roaming plans.

This product allows customers with kits registered and first activated in countries where Starlink has launched to use its network while travelling abroad.

Shortly after launching, opportunistic importers began distributing Starlink kits, primarily to customers in rural areas with few reliable connectivity options.

While some violated Starlink’s terms of service by reselling subscriptions while having control over people’s accounts, others merely facilitated the importing of the hardware.

By late 2023, there were thousands of South African users accessing the service through its roaming subscription.

In January 2024, the average Starlink download speed recorded on the MyBroadband Speed Test app was 12.45Mbps, while average uploads were 5.37Mbps. Latency was 381.34ms.

While far from what users can expect from broadband in urban areas, this performance was far better than that of older geosynchronous satellite products, with the added benefit of fully uncapped data.

The actual speeds in online applications may have been higher than those recorded on the MyBroadband Speed test app, which relies on servers located in South Africa for the most accurate data.

Starlink had no ground infrastructure near South Africa at the time, which meant a lot of data travelled via laser links between satellites up to a point where the communication could reach a ground station.

In 2023 and 2024, the nearest ground station to South Africa was in Nigeria. Some users were also seeing their connections break out to the Internet in data centres in Europe.

The highest monthly average download speed measured on the MyBroadband Speed Test platform in 2024 was 26.75Mbps in May.

However, performance deteriorated in the second half of 2024. By December, the average download speed was 17.70Mbps and uploads were 5.25Mbps, slower than in January.

2025 has brought substantial improvements, starting with a big jump in February. Average download speeds more than tripled from January to reach 65.14Mbps. Latency plunged from 390.2ms to 174.98ms.

While there was a slight decline in performance in March, average speeds again rose significantly in April, while average latency plunged to 39.42ms, comparable to LTE pings.

Speed performance peaked in September, reaching 141.78Mbps and 33.59Mbps, respectively. The graphs below show Starlink’s network performance in South Africa since the start of 2024.

Ground network upgrades and fleet expansion

There are several factors that have likely contributed to Starlink’s significant local performance improvements in 2025.

While Starlink’s satellites can provide coverage in areas without ground infrastructure, communication must go through a terrestrial Earth gateway or ground station to break out to the Internet.

The jump in February came after Starlink added its second ground station location in Africa, in Nairobi, Kenya, which is significantly closer to South Africa.

Towards the end of March 2025, another ground station went live in Maputo, Mozambique, approximately 50 kilometres from the South African border.

A few weeks later, Starlink added points of presence at the NAPAfrica Internet exchange point and INX-ZA’s Johannesburg Internet exchange point.

Considering the substantial latency reductions since Starlink began connecting to the Internet at these points, users likely connected to the MyBroadband speed test server through the Maputo Starlink ground station.

In addition to local infrastructure, Starlink has also continued to grow its global satellite fleet. It recently celebrated a milestone of 10,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, increasing bandwidth capacity.

It should be emphasised that using Starlink in South Africa is illegal as the company has not obtained the necessary telecoms licences from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

Starlink has attempted to restrict use of its roaming service as a permanent Internet solution, including cutting off connectivity after more than two months of continuous use.

However, South Africans with limited or no other connectivity options have resorted to several workarounds to keep using the service, often at a significant cost.

Some are swapping two kits between their addresses in South Africa and another address in a country where Starlink is officially supported every two months.

This has become much easier since the service has been rolled out to all but one of South Africa’s neighbours.

To bypass the continuous use rule, Starlink users can swap their kits with friends and family in Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, or any other market where roaming is offered.