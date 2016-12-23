Amazon Prime Video vs Netflix vs ShowMax in South Africa

23 December 2016

JustWatch, a streaming search engine, recently started indexing the Amazon Prime Video service in South Africa.

In addition listing which TV shows and movies are available on Prime Video, it also allows for comparisons against ShowMax and Netflix.

At launch, Amazon Prime Video has 255 titles available in South Africa.

That is significantly less than the number of shows ShowMax and Netflix launched with – but Prime Video is cheaper than both.

Looking at overlaps, Amazon and Netflix share only four titles, while Amazon and ShowMax share 43 titles.

The table below summarises how the offerings of Netflix, Prime Video, and ShowMax compare in South Africa.

Service Amazon Prime Video ShowMax Netflix Basic Netflix Standard Netflix Premium
Price $5.99 ($2.99 × 6 months) R99 $7.99 $9.99 $11.99
Titles 255 1,030 1,417 1,417 1,417
Full HD Yes No (720p) No (SD only) Yes Yes
Ultra HD Yes No No No Yes
Simultaneous Streams 3 2 1 2 4

