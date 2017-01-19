Netflix adds millions of subscribers, huge jump in earnings

Netflix has released its financial results for Q4 2016, which show that the company made $8.3 billion in global streaming revenue last year.

Revenue was up 35% year-on-year, with the subscriber count at 93.8 million.

Membership grew by 19 million in 2016, compared to growth of 17.4 million in 2015, said Netflix.

“This quarter marks the 10-year anniversary of our launch of streaming. The next decade will be even more amazing and tumultuous as Internet TV supplants linear TV,” said Netflix.

The company said in Q4, operating profit totaled $154 million (6.2% operating margin), with net income amounting to $67 million.

“We added 7.05 million net new members globally in the quarter, against our forecast of 5.20 million and last year’s Q4 performance of 5.59 million.”

1.93 million of the new members were from the US.

“Over 47% of our total members are now outside of the US. This growth was very broad based geographically as our original content continues to be well-received.”