DStv prices vs Inflation in South Africa

MultiChoice recently announced its annual price adjustment for DStv, with the fees of several packages set to increase from 1 April 2017.

“We’ve completed our business planning and have done our best to keep your subscription fees down, despite the tough economic climate,” said MultiChoice.

Last year, the price of a DStv Premium subscription increased by 8.6% – with inflation for the previous year reaching 4.56%.

MultiChoice said the “larger-than-normal” price increase was due to the rand weakening by almost 30% between April 2015 and March 2016.

This year, the subscription fee of DStv Premium increased by 3.95% – compared to last year’s inflation rate of 6.4%.

The graph below shows the price of DStv Premium plotted against inflation since 2000. This year’s price adjustment put the subscription fee back in line with inflation.

