DStv prices vs Inflation in South Africa

MultiChoice recently announced its annual price adjustment for DStv, with the fees of several packages set to increase from 1 April 2017.
“We’ve completed our business planning and have done our best to keep your subscription fees down, despite the tough economic climate,” said MultiChoice.
Last year, the price of a DStv Premium subscription increased by 8.6% – with inflation for the previous year reaching 4.56%.
MultiChoice said the “larger-than-normal” price increase was due to the rand weakening by almost 30% between April 2015 and March 2016.
This year, the subscription fee of DStv Premium increased by 3.95% – compared to last year’s inflation rate of 6.4%.
The graph below shows the price of DStv Premium plotted against inflation since 2000. This year’s price adjustment put the subscription fee back in line with inflation.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.