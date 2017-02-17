DStv prices in South Africa – 2000-2017

MultiChoice recently announced its annual price adjustments for DStv, which kick in on 1 April.
The subscription fees for several packages will increase, including DStv Premium, Extra, Compact, and Family.
DStv Family was launched in South Africa in 2013 for R175 per month.
Its price has increased steadily over the years and will become R235 per month from April – an increase of 7.3% from last year.
The price of DStv Premium will increase to R789 per month, which is a 3.95% increase.
To get an indication of how DStv prices have increased over the years, the graph below plots the monthly fees of DStv Premium since 2000 and DStv Family since 2013.
2016 vs 2017
The tables below show the percentage increases of DStv’s latest price hikes.
DStv Packages
|
DStv Packages
|
2016
|
2017
|
Increase
|DStv Premium
|R759
|R789
|4%
|DStv Extra
|R459
|R489
|7%
|DStv Compact
|R345
|R365
|6%
|DStv Family
|R219
|R235
|7%
|DStv Access
|R99
|R99
|0%
|DStv EasyView
|R29
|R29
|0%
DStv Add-ons
|
DStv Add-ons
|
2016
|
2017
|
Increase
|Access Fee
|R85
|R85
|0%
|BoxOffice PVR rentals
|R35
|R35
|0%
|DStv Indian
|R345
|R360
|4%
|DStv Indian add-on
|R220
|R229
|4%
|DStv Portuguesa
|R445
|R465
|4%
|DStv Portuguesa add-on
|R220
|R229
|4%
