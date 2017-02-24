What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this weekend

24 February 2017

Whether you’re into fast-paced action films, thrilling dramas, or stand-up comedy, the latest shows on South Africa’s streaming services offer a bit of everything.

Check out the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and ShowMax this weekend.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Seasons 1-5

ShowMax

IMDb: 2.8

keeping-up-with-the-kardashians

Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark

Netflix

IMDb: 7.7

Trevor Noah

Schindler’s List

ShowMax

IMDb: 8.9

schindlers-list

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Netflix

IMDb: 5.7

transformers-age-of-extinction

12 Years a Slave

ShowMax

IMDb: 8.1

12-years-a-slave

Prohibition – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 8.2

prohibition

Cold Mountain

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.2

cold-mountain

King Cobra

Netflix

IMDb: 5.7

king-cobra

Jobs

ShowMax

IMDb: 5.9

jobs

The War – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 9.1

the-war

Share your thoughts: What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this w…

