What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this weekend

Whether you’re into fast-paced action films, thrilling dramas, or stand-up comedy, the latest shows on South Africa’s streaming services offer a bit of everything.
Check out the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and ShowMax this weekend.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Seasons 1-5
IMDb: 2.8
Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark
IMDb: 7.7
Schindler’s List
IMDb: 8.9
Transformers: Age of Extinction
IMDb: 5.7
12 Years a Slave
IMDb: 8.1
Prohibition – Season 1
IMDb: 8.2
Cold Mountain
IMDb: 7.2
King Cobra
IMDb: 5.7
Jobs
IMDb: 5.9
The War – Season 1
IMDb: 9.1
