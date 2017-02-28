17 people suggested for SABC interim board

Political parties have so far come up with 17 names for the SABC interim board.

Parliament’s communications committee on Tuesday took another slow step towards filling vacancies on the five-member interim board, when each party present tabled the names of individuals they wanted to be on the interim board.

The board’s members resigned while an ad hoc committee was looking into its fitness to hold office.

The communications committee has been tasked with finding members to fill five positions in the interim board for a period of up to six months.

On Tuesday committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana said they would start with tabling the various suggestions from the parties, negotiate and whittle down the list.

He was hoping they would not have to vote.

The ANC, DA and Cope suggested the 17 names, with the EFF and other small parties still to add their preferences.

None of the parties suggested names in common.

Successful candidates must ‘hit the ground running’

Maxegwana said the committee needed people who were at least familiar with the law, and understood human resources.

“So they can hit the ground running once their appointment is approved by the president. Not people who will take the six months to learn how to do things at the SABC,” he said.

The ANC’s list of suggestions included former board members Krish Naidoo and Rachel Kalidass and former Citizen editor Steven Motale.

On the DA list were academic Tanja Bosch and Power FM station manager Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

Dumile Mateza, who has more than 30 years’ experience in broadcasting, was on Cope’s list of possibilities.

The committee will schedule another meeting “soon”, Maxegwana said, to deal with a hopefully shorter list after parties negotiate on their own.

All above board at SABC

The SABC might not have a board, a chief executive, a chief operations officer or even a Hlaudi Motsoeneng on staff right now, but business is not at a standstill.

The broadcaster presented its annual report to Parliament’s communications committee on Tuesday, and acting CEO James Aguma assured the committee that all decisions made without a board were legitimate.

Aguma detailed the entity’s R411m loss for the 2015/16 financial year, the reasons for the loss and how the SABC was coping without a board.

He was questioned on the legitimacy of contracts worth millions of rands which were entered into over the festive season.

The SABC did not have a board at the time and Parliament is still to approve an interim board.

Aguma told the committee that the broadcaster had a delegation of authority framework that made board approval necessary for contracts of a certain amount.

‘The SABC has to broadcast’

“The SABC cannot grind to a halt because there is no board. To the extent that we do not have a board, those contracts may be deferred. We may ask for condonation thereafter,” he said.

The contracts, however, had been entered into rightfully and were “properly authorised”.

“Business continues, the SABC has to broadcast.”

Aguma also defended the payment of bonuses to some executives amid the R411m loss.

He said some staff members had forfeited their 13th cheques for two years before bonus payments were resumed.

All bonuses were paid with board approval, he said.

The SABC was also questioned about why there seemed to be no consequences for irregular and fruitless expenditure.

“This was a tactical decision,” Aguma said.

Irregular spending last on the list

When the SABC’s action plan to deal with audit findings was designed, he said, it could have included ways to deal with irregular expenditure.

“But the only problem is you could have dealt with someone who created R5 000 in irregular expenditure, fired the person and that very person you may fire could have been the same person you need supporting documents on assets from,” he said.

They wanted to deal with the low hanging fruit first, he said, and this included assets and TV licences.

“But we didn’t ignore irregular expenditure, we still had people doing it. But we did not want to create a sense of fear at the SABC. When you raise a flag, everyone goes into a state of panic,” he said.

They put it down as the last matter to deal with, he said.

Asked where Motsoeneng was in relation to the broadcaster’s day-to-day operations, Aguma said the former COO was adhering to court instructions.

“The former COO is not at the premises of the SABC because the court judgment said he shouldn’t be there. He is exercising his rights, that’s all I can say,” Aguma said.

