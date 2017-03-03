What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this weekend

3 March 2017

The amount of new content on South Africa’s streaming services is sure to keep you busy this weekend.

Romantic comedies, documentaries, action films, and drama series, ShowMax and Netflix South Africa have it all.

Check out the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and ShowMax below.

The Shield – Seasons 1-7

Netflix

IMDb: 8.8

the-shield

No Strings Attached

ShowMax and Netflix

IMDb: 6.2

no-strings-attached

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Netflix

IMDb: 5.9

teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles

Younger – Season 3

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.7

younger

American Beauty

Netflix

IMDb: 8.4

American-Beauty

Hot in Cleveland – Seasons 1-5

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.2

hot-in-cleveland

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Movie)

Netflix

IMDb: 6.8

A series of unfortunate events

RED

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.1

RED poster

Masters of Sex – Seasons 1-3

Netflix and ShowMax

IMDb: 8.0

masters-of-sex

Grand Designs – Seasons 1-2

Netflix

IMDb: 8.6

grand designs

