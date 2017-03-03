What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this weekend

The amount of new content on South Africa’s streaming services is sure to keep you busy this weekend.

Romantic comedies, documentaries, action films, and drama series, ShowMax and Netflix South Africa have it all.

Check out the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and ShowMax below.

The Shield – Seasons 1-7

Netflix

IMDb: 8.8

No Strings Attached

ShowMax and Netflix

IMDb: 6.2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Netflix

IMDb: 5.9

Younger – Season 3

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.7

American Beauty

Netflix

IMDb: 8.4

Hot in Cleveland – Seasons 1-5

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.2

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Movie)

Netflix

IMDb: 6.8

RED

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.1

Masters of Sex – Seasons 1-3

Netflix and ShowMax

IMDb: 8.0

Grand Designs – Seasons 1-2

Netflix

IMDb: 8.6

