Man tries to steal part of satellite dish because he can’t stand Zimbabwe TV

A Zimbabwean man was driven to steal for a chance to watch the popular South African series Muvhango, the official Chronicle newspaper is reporting.

Hardlife Chiraramire, 26, climbed up onto a neighbour’s roof in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb to try to take an LNB component from a satellite dish because his own dish didn’t have one. That was preventing him from watching the series, he said.

The man is reported to have told a Bulawayo magistrate that he wanted to watch Muvhango with his wife because he “could not stand” watching ZTV, Zimbabwe’s only TV channel which is overwhelmingly loyal to President Robert Mugabe.

“It is just boring and brings misery to my household. I wanted to watch Muvhango with my wife,” he said.

Chiraramire pleaded guilty to attempted theft. An LNB component is a low-noise blockdown converter, a receiving device that is mounted on satellite dishes.

Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya complained last month that Zimbabweans spent $45m on DSTV subscriptions between July and December 2016. He said it was “illogical” given the current shortage of foreign currency.

News24