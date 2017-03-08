Vimeo launches 360 video support

Vimeo has launched 360 video support on its platform.

Users can tilt or drag their finger across the screen to look around on mobile, while on desktop users can click or use the arrow keys to explore.

You can also watch 360 videos offline from your phone by tapping the ellipsis next to a video on mobile, followed by “Make available for offline viewing.”

For those with headsets on Android and iOS, tap the headset icon in the mobile player, or scan your headset’s QR code.

Vimeo’s 360 video offers the following features:

Upload in up to 8K

4K player

Two-pass transcoding

Monoscopic and stereoscopic support

Download HD video files

Pitch and yaw settings

360 badge and compass embed options

