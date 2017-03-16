How subscribers watch DStv streaming in South Africa

DStv Now streaming increased by 90% between December 2015 and December 2016, said MultiChoice.

Until recently, the service allowed DStv Premium subscribers who paid a monthly access fee to live stream TV channels through the DStv Now website or app.

In February, MultiChoice dropped the DStv Access Fee requirement for Premium subscribers to use DStv Now.

MultiChoice also announced that DStv Now will be available to Compact and Extra subscribers from April.

MultiChoice said that over four million titles were played across DStv Now’s Live TV, Catch Up, and downloads sections last year.

Most titles, 38%, were played through DStv Now’s web platform. Android was second with 33%, followed by iOS with 30%.

When it came to Live TV, sport dominated across all three platforms in January 2017.

The most-viewed channels on DStv Now on Android were SuperSport 2, SuperSport 3, and M-Net.

iOS subscribers preferred SuperSport 3 over SuperSport 2, followed by M-Net.

Subscribers using the web platform preferred SuperSport 2, then M-Net, followed by SuperSport 3.

While Android customers dominate the DStv Now Live TV viewership figures, iOS customers watch Catch Up content almost three-times as often as their Android counterparts.

Web viewers split their time nearly 50/50 between Live TV and Catch Up services.

Both local and international shows have done equally well across Android, iOS, and online platforms for January 2017, with Binnelanders, MasterChef Australia, and Isibaya sharing the top three spots.

Viewing clearly follows linear TV patterns, with peak usage between 19:00 and 21:00, said MultiChoice.

“Usage of DStv Now peaked in 2016, with live sport events such as the Cricket World Cup, Super Rugby, the Olympics, and the Springboks’ end-of-year tour to Europe,” it said.