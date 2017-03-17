What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this weekend

ShowMax and Netflix South Africa have added some great shows to their libraries this past week, leaving you with a lot to catch up on.
Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and ShowMax this weekend.
The Good Wife – Season 7
IMDb: 8.3
Killjoys – Season 1
IMDb: 7.2
Getroud Met Rugby – Season 3
IMDb: 5.8
Very Bad Men – Season 3
IMDb: 7.3
Konfetti
IMDb: 5.7
Nowhere Boys – Season 1
IMDb: 7.6
Little Voice
IMDb: 7.0
Grimm – Season 1
IMDb: 7.8
The Black Stallion
IMDb: 7.4
Area 51
IMDb: 4.2
