What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this weekend

17 March 2017

ShowMax and Netflix South Africa have added some great shows to their libraries this past week, leaving you with a lot to catch up on.

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and ShowMax this weekend.

The Good Wife – Season 7

Netflix and ShowMax

IMDb: 8.3

the-good-wife

Killjoys – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 7.2

killjoys

Getroud Met Rugby – Season 3

ShowMax

IMDb: 5.8

getroud-met-rugby

Very Bad Men – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb: 7.3

very-bad-men

Konfetti

ShowMax

IMDb: 5.7

confetti-2014

Nowhere Boys – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 7.6

nowhere-boys

Little Voice

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.0

Little Voice

Grimm – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 7.8

grimm

The Black Stallion

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.4

the-black-stallion

Area 51

Netflix

IMDb: 4.2

Area 51

