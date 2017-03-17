What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this weekend

ShowMax and Netflix South Africa have added some great shows to their libraries this past week, leaving you with a lot to catch up on.

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and ShowMax this weekend.

The Good Wife – Season 7

Netflix and ShowMax

IMDb: 8.3

Killjoys – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 7.2

Getroud Met Rugby – Season 3

ShowMax

IMDb: 5.8

Very Bad Men – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb: 7.3

Konfetti

ShowMax

IMDb: 5.7

Nowhere Boys – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 7.6

Little Voice

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.0

Grimm – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 7.8

The Black Stallion

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.4

Area 51

Netflix

IMDb: 4.2

Now read: Honeymoon will soon be over for Netflix in South Africa