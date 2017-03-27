Free Vodacom data for ShowMax subscribers

ShowMax will provide subscribers with free Vodacom data for three months – 3GB in total – if they sign up for the service through Vodacom.

The promotion begins today. Existing subscribers who already signed up through Vodacom will also receive the data.

An initial 1GB of data is valid for 30 days from the date of allocation and as long as you remain subscribed to ShowMax, another 1GB bundle will be allocated at the end of the first and second months.

ShowMax said the free data is enough to watch up to 35 episodes of shows like The Big Bang Theory, if you download the media using ShowMax’s most bandwidth-efficient quality setting.

The data bundles apply to ShowMax Premium and ShowMax Select customers.

Now read: ShowMax and Vodacom launch new TV service for R49 per month