DStv price hikes – How much more you will pay from today

MultiChoice announced its DStv price hikes in February, with multiple packages and add-on services receiving an increase.

The company said it did its best to keep subscription fees down, despite “the tough economic climate”.

Certain DStv packages were not affected by the price hikes, including EasyView and Access, along with the service’s access fee, BoxOffice rentals, and decoder insurance.

The tables below detail the DStv price increases which kick in today.

DStv Packages