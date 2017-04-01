DStv price hikes – How much more you will pay from today

1 April 2017

MultiChoice announced its DStv price hikes in February, with multiple packages and add-on services receiving an increase.

The company said it did its best to keep subscription fees down, despite “the tough economic climate”.

Certain DStv packages were not affected by the price hikes, including EasyView and Access, along with the service’s access fee, BoxOffice rentals, and decoder insurance.

The tables below detail the DStv price increases which kick in today.

DStv Packages

Package Old price Price from 1 April 2017
DStv Premium R759 R789
DStv Extra R459 R489
DStv Compact R345 R365
DStv Family R219 R235
DStv Access R99 R99
DStv EasyView R29 R29

DStv Add-ons

Service Old price Price from 1 April 2017
Access Fee R85 R85
BoxOffice PVR rentals R35 R35
DStv Indian R345 R360
DStv Indian add-on R220 R229
DStv Portuguesa R445 R465
DStv Portuguesa add-on R220 R229

Now read: How subscribers watch DStv streaming in South Africa

Share your thoughts: DStv price hikes - How much more you will p…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
DStv price hikes – How much more you will pay from today