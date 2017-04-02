The SABC is in a financial crisis – Report

A memo sent by the SABC to general managers of finance has revealed the extent of the broadcaster’s financial troubles, reported the City Press.

The memo stated the SABC would not be able to pay all of its bills, as it only had R104 million to pay creditors and requests for payment were more than what was available.

According to the report, the SABC failed to pay most independent TV producers on 31 March, with the Independent Producers Organisation saying it was alarmed by the lack of payments.

“The failure of the SABC to pay not only places the industry in crisis, but also puts thousands of livelihoods at risk,” said the organisation.

The report stated that all SABC soap opera producers were paid, as this sector is a primary driver of the broadcaster’s revenue.

Money problems

Sources told the City Press that SABC acting CEO James Aguma told employees that the broadcaster was not in financial trouble and that everyone would be paid at the end of the month.

Meddling by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng reportedly impacted advertisement income, with advertisers demanding refunds due to the incorrect scheduling of their content.

According to the report, the introduction of the 90% local music quota has devastated the SABC’s radio stations.

The report said SABC radio advertising was up to 40% behind on sales targets, and major stations like 5FM, Metro FM, and Ukhozi had experienced a massive decrease in revenue.

The news follows reports that the SABC is in chaos and its finances are in a terrible state.

The SABC previously confirmed it made a loss of R411 million in the 2015/16 financial year.