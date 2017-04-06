YouTube TV goes live

YouTube has launched its live TV service, called YouTube TV.

The service is currently available in select US cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

“A YouTube TV membership is only $35 a month, less than half the average cost of cable. And there are no commitments; you can cancel anytime,” said YouTube.

Users can also sign up for a month-long free trial.

A YouTube TV membership includes live feeds from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, Fox Sports Networks, Comcast SportsNet, and “dozens more”. It also includes a cloud DVR service with no storage limits.

YouTube TV is available on Android and iOS devices, Google Chromecast, and desktop PCs.

