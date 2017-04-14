Ultimate Internet television coming to South Africa

A new video streaming service called Digital Entertainment On Demand (DEOD) is set to launch in South Africa in the coming weeks.

The service is being launched by Discover Digital, the company which powers MTN’s VOD service VU.

In a save the date notice sent to the media, the launch of the “disruptive on-demand service” is set for 4 May.

Subscription, movie rentals, and live streaming

Calling the service “the ultimate in Internet television” was temporarily on its website’s product page, but has since been removed.

Discover Digital said DEOD will offer various subscription packages, movie rentals, and premium live TV services.

It is speculated that the price of DEOD’s all-inclusive package – which will feature on-demand content and live channels, including sport and news – will be under R200 per month.

It should be noted that Discover Digital concluded a sports deal for an Internet TV service it planned to launch in South Africa during 2014. This did not materialise.

DEOD is also a title sponsor of the 2017 SuperGP Champions Trophy.

In addition to subscription options, DEOD will also offer movie rentals – including films it said are “fresh off the big screen”.

Launch platforms and partners

As with the service it offered to MTN with the launch of VU, Discover Digital appears to be opening DEOD to partners.

It is rumoured the company has already partnered with a large South African hotel group for the launch.

On its website, Discover Digital said it realised an alternative model to streaming video was needed through the course of its work with telcos and businesses which wanted to offer on-demand or Internet TV services.

Discover Digital said that for companies to offer such a service, they face several challenges:

Minimum guaranteed subscriber levels required by studios.

High content and technical set-up costs.

Economic challenges of achieving large subscriber volumes in a relatively short period of time.

DEOD aims to overcome these obstacles, with the platform suspected to launch on iOS, Android, and PC.

It will also support Chromecast and Airplay, certain “bespoke” Internet media player devices, and a smart TV app.

