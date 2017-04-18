Theatrical releases for Netflix original films possible

Netflix has answered questions about the potential theatrical releases of its original films as part of its Q1 2017 financial results letter to investors.

It said that since its subscribers are funding its original films, they should be the first to see them.

“We are also open to supporting the large theatre chains, such as AMC and Regal in the US, if they want to offer our films,” said Netflix.

However, if theatres wanted to pick up a Netflix original such as the upcoming Will Smith film Bright, they would only be able to show it at the same time as Netflix.

