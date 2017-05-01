Hacker leaks Orange is the New Black season 5

A hacker known as The Dark Overlord claims to have posted episodes from the new season of the Netflix show Orange is the New Black to a file sharing website, AP reported.

This comes after the hacker threatened to release the episodes unless Netflix paid them a ransom.

“We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved,” Netflix told Variety.

The hacker posted a message to Pastebin in which they stated that Netflix had been unresponsive to their demands.

They claimed this was not the only content in their possession, saying they will do the same to ABC, National Geographic, Fox, IFC, and Netflix again unless their demands are met.

