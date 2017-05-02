CliffCentral – 3 years old and going strong

CliffCentral is celebrating its third anniversary, and has shown strong growth since its launch on 1 May 2014.

Gareth Cliff left 5FM on 31 March 2014 to start CliffCentral, and at the time said his show would bring listeners real conversation about “everything in the news and everything that happens in life”.

“CliffCentral is going to be a new media platform. We are going to use mobile, the Internet, television. It is going to be unradio,” said Cliff.

Many were skeptical about the viability of CliffCentral, but he has proven his critics wrong – with CliffCentral showing strong growth and adding new shows to the platform.

When CliffCentral launched, the company consisted of Cliff’s radio team, one full-time employee – the station manager – and several interns.

“Those interns blossomed and became full-time content producers and technical producers,” said CliffCentral co-founder Rina Broomberg.

“When we facilitated the launch of Touch Central (now Touch HD), we provided the infrastructure and transferred five producers, three sales staff, and five presenters,” she said.

CliffCentral has also served as a springboard for many people to enter online broadcasting.

“We have streamlined the way we work and currently have a core of 10 people. As we learn more about this space, so the skill sets are growing accordingly,” said Broomberg.

CliffCentral is profitable, which is partly thanks to it being self-funded.

“Being self-funded, we are most prudent with spending and have loyal clients who have supported us from the early days,” said Broomberg.

“Turning three was an important milestone for us as a start-up, when we knew we were ahead of the curve.”