The SABC is so broke, sports commentators have to watch matches on TV

The SABC is facing serious financial challenges, and recently put a travel ban on sports commentators at radio stations.

According to the Rapport newspaper, sports commentators may not travel outside their region to cover rugby or soccer matches.

Instead of travelling to the matches, which was the norm, the sports commentators have to watch the game on TV to deliver live commentary for radio.

Citing sports commentators at the SABC, the newspaper said there is also no budget for analysts and freelancers who helped the commentators in the past.

This seriously limits their ability to produce a high-quality product for listeners, said the commentators.

Big financial mess at the SABC

The City Press has reported that the SABC and the Department of Communications will soon make a funding request to National Treasury.

SABC interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama said the broadcaster would make a request for close to R1 billion to pay outstanding bills.

The high cost of local content quotas imposed by Hlaudi Motsoeneng is not sustainable and the board is currently reviewing the directive, added Kweyama.