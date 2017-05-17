The Witcher TV series coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced it will develop and produce a new show based on The Witcher.

The series will be based on The Witcher Saga novels, which inspired The Witcher video games.

The Witcher’s author Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series.

“The characters are original, funny, and constantly surprising and we can’t wait to bring them to life at Netflix,” said executive producers Sean Daniel and Jason Brown.

Both Daniel and Brown worked on The Expanse, the critically-acclaimed space opera series.

Polish production and visual effects house Platige Image will co-produce the show.

