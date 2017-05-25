Behind the scenes at CliffCentral – Photos

CliffCentral recently turned three years old, and has shown strong growth since its launch on 1 May 2014.

Many commentators predicted a fast death for Cliff, and his team, when he made the move to the “unradio” online platform from 5FM, but its continued operation speaks for itself.

CliffCentral told MyBroadband it averaged just over 100,000 live connections per month in 2016, and Cliff’s show was downloaded 2.07 million times during the year.

CliffCentral Studio

CliffCentral recently invited MyBroadband to its studio in Rivonia for a behind-the-scenes look at how the online platform runs and what facilities it has available – as shown in the photos below.

A talented pole dancer took the stage shortly after we arrived as part of a Friday show.

Cliff gave us a tour of the studio. Shown here are walls covered with guest signatures, including Julius Malema’s from when he visited in 2014.

Casper de Vries interviewed members of the “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” production during our tour.

The open office space next to the main studio is used by crew and guests, and features the yellowest couch I have ever seen.

CliffCentral also features a second studio and a sound-insulated room for creating podcasts.

A rack which contains all the streaming and related hardware is what brings CliffCentral to its users.

CliffCentral uses a symmetrical 100Mbps fibre line as its primary connection, and has LTE, ADSL, and satellite backup connections should the fibre go down.